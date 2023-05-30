Xheme, Inc. Adds Paul von Kirchbach, Sustainable Polymer Expert, to Advisory Board

Paul von Kirchbach Image: Provided

A business development and strategic partnership expert, von Kirchbach will help company advance multifunctional additives to market.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xheme, Inc., a specialty materials company developing eco-friendly multifunctional additives for sustainable plastics, coatings, and films, today announced that Paul von Kirchbach, MBA, is joining Xheme’s Advisory Board. The newest member of the board, von Kirchbach is a business development and strategic partnership expert who currently serves as Senior Business Development Manager at Renolit Group.

“The expansion of our advisors with Paul marks a significant milestone for Xheme,” said Kumar Challa, Ph.D., President, CSO & Co-founder of Xheme. “Paul and Renolit were two of the earliest backers of Xheme’s vision and mission to transform the plastics and coatings industries, so I am delighted to have Paul working with us in a formal capacity as a member of our Advisory Board.”

After studying business administration at the Stralsund University of Applied Sciences, von Kirchbach obtained a diploma in management studies at the European College of Business and Management in London, and a master’s degree in business administration at LIMU in Liverpool. He has held various positions within the health care sector in sales and market development and is the founder of Serematec, a consulting organization that specializes in market development and market entry for plastic products within the health care sector.

“The team at Xheme has made significant progress in advancing their lead product, the Xheme Nano Additive (XNA), which can reduce oxidative stress across many different applications,” said von Kirchbach. “I have been deeply impressed by Xheme’s technology and the number of challenges it could address in the film and plastic industries. I am excited to support the Xheme team as they take the next steps toward delivering a novel portfolio of multifunctional additives to the market.”

Members of the Advisory Board:

• Alexander D. Wissner-Gross, Ph.D. (Chair)

• Mark Amster, M.D., MBA

• Pamela Dudley Burton, Co-founder

• Brian Levine, MBA

• Ana Mercurio-Pinto, M.M.

• Mikhail Rodkin, Ph.D.

• Paul von Kirchbach, MBA

About Xheme, Inc.

Xheme, Inc. is a specialty materials company based in Newton, MA, working to revolutionize plastic, coating, and film manufacturing by eliminating the need for single-function additives through the use of one multifunctional additive that provides the same, or better, performance. From blood bags to paints, its programmable Xheme Nano Additive allows for a new generation of non-toxic plastics and coatings without compromise, protecting the environment from a growing single-use additive ecological footprint. Xheme has a robust intellectual property portfolio and is working with global industry leaders to transform additive discovery. For more information, visit xhemeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.