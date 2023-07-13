Company Developed Training Programs Reduce incidents from 7-10%
Employees Report Better Engagement, Enhanced Awareness and Behavior ModificationCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are building their own training programs now more than ever. There is new research showing that company-specific training programs reduce incidents from 7-10% over general purpose training programs. In addition to saving companies money, it has never been easier to make your own training programs with plug and play Learning Management System (LMS) programs that provide a way for you to host your own content.
A customized corporate training program can help employees better retain knowledge, improve productivity, and boost your bottom line. The average cost per training in the United States per worker in 2020 was $1,071. Such expenditures can include travel, training facilities, in-house training development, and equipment. With web-based company branded training, these costs can be reduced 80-90% per employee.
When companies create their own training programs, employees can enhance their skills specifically related to their job function, increase awareness of the hazards and risks they encounter and focus on updated safety guidelines and standardized company-specific procedures.
Training content development accounted for 34% of companies training costs in 2020 according to the 2021 Training Industry Report. On average, employees received nearly 64 hours of training per year with web-based training accounted for 37 percent of hours delivered, up from 23 percent in 2020.
Creating training videos has never been easier with smartphones in the workplace. Simple 1-2 minute videos using smartphones using your employees, your equipment and your facilities can be created and uploaded within minutes to an LMS (a great project for summer interns). Policies and Powerpoint presentations can also be uploaded to your LMS to quickly create content for training programs. If companies want a more professional video created, the cost of hiring a crew to create training has decreased significantly with videographers available through freelance service companies like TaskRabbit, Upwork and Thumbtack.
Companies need to also consider training that is currently done now within their organization. When can training be videotaped and included in new hire orientation programs so they can be reused? When can lunch and learn programs be packaged into short web-based training programs? Talk to your partners in your supply chain (equipment dealers, rental companies, insurance companies) - many of them have content that they will provide to companies to help them build their safety program for free.
For LMS programs that focus on distributed workforces (people that work outside of the office), there is also a way to track “hands-on training”. For example, employees may be required to demonstrate that they can properly use an angle grinder. The employee could be instructed within an LMS to meet with a specific instructor and demonstrate that they meet all of the training requirements. The instructor would then provide the employee with a special code that they would input into the LMS to receive credit.
Most LMS programs will generate a certificate of completion with the employee's name, course description and the company’s logo which can be emailed and printed out by the employee.
Training badges are an increasingly popular way for employees to track their own training. Newer LMS programs generates a specific QR Code for each employee that can be printed using thermal printed training badges or using a sticker for a hard hat. Anyone with a smartphone can then click on the QR code to see a list of each employee’s training which is managed through a cloud-based application. This saves companies money because employees are not waiting for home offices to email or fax training documentation to people in the field.
Companies like Real Time Risk Solutions, provide a structure for companies to upload their training videos and materials, create and score quizzes and generate certificates with prices as low as $10/employee per year. The savings when creating your own training programs are staggering when the number of employees increases within an organization.
