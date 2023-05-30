Submit Release
Important dates to help plan your June

From tags sales to general season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during June that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines. 

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

JUNE 2023

6/1 – Moose, sheep and goat draw results available

6/1 – OPEN: Second Super Hunt application period 

6/5 – CLOSED: Applications for big game, fall black bear, turkey and swan controlled hunts

6/10 – First Super Hunt application period draw results available

6/10 – Free Fishing Day (Learn more)

6/19Juneteenth Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

6/22 – Returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MT

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.

