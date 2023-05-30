AVACEN MEDICAL ACQUIRES A NOVEL MEDICAL DEVICE
Product Secures and Maintains Catheter Position During and After Surgery
Improper catheter securement at the proper angle can lead to insertion site bleeding, infection, damage to the catheter, patient discomfort, and necessitate additional procedures.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlsbad, CA, May 30, 2023. AVACEN Medical, a leading manufacturer of noninvasive, drug-free, FDA-Cleared Class II thermotherapy devices, announced today its acquisition of 100% of the intellectual property associated with a novel medical device to secure and maintain catheter angle position during and following surgery.
The device was developed by a team of Catheter Lab Technologists, Biomedical Engineers, and an Interventional Radiologist, all experts in intralumenal medical device applications. The disposable device provides a simple and easy-to-use system for securing catheters for patients undergoing cardiac catheterization procedures. According to American Heart Association statistics, over 1 million patients each year experience such procedures in the United States.
Thomas Muehlbauer, Chairman of AVACEN Medical stated, "Improper catheter securement at the proper angle can lead to insertion site bleeding, infection, damage to the catheter, patient discomfort, necessitate additional procedures and can cause injury to the patient.” Anthony Shimkin, AVACEN CEO, added, “As the first of 3 high impact products to be launched in the next 18 months for our new perioperative division, I see exceptional potential for numerous applications in the global intravascular market.”
AVACEN’s newest third generation thermotherapy devices include the HOME XL™ for home-based users, as well as the PRO+™ for professional users, which includes a commercial license to charge for treatments. The Company also recently launched its first cardiac diagnostic device, also FDA-Cleared Class II, called the CSS™ (Cardiac Stress & Screening). The reimbursable device provides a 1, 3, and 5-minute test to examine arterial health, heart rate variability, autonomic nervous system balance and stress resiliency.
About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last three years, holds 17 worldwide medical device patents. The Company is dedicated to the innovation, design, and manufacture of safe, easy-to-use, drug-free alternatives for the noninvasive management of pain and wellness associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud’s, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Anthony Shimkin, CEO at (888) 428-2236 x715 or ashimkin@avacen.com.
