PATENT-PENDING FIELD APPLICABLE PVDF COATING TECHNOLOGY FOR STOPPING CONCRETE CHEMICAL AND REBAR CORROSION WEAKENING

Chemical reaction and rebar corrosion from moisture and water laden with acidic gases, weakened the reinforced concrete like a cancer. The interior corrosion and chemical reactions are sometimes not found until major fixes have to be performed or the buil

FLUOROSEAL® PVDF corrosion protection coating is a single component, roller, brush and spray coating that is air-dry to touch and for use in less than an hour. A thin 20-40micron coating-sealing thickness is adequate for direct application onto exposed co