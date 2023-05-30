Advantage Communications Group Welcomes New COO

Eric Wansong bolsters telco MSP’s industry leadership and unrivaled expertise

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Communications Group (Advantage) today announces the appointment of Eric Wansong as its global chief operating officer (COO).



“Eric’s executive pedigree and industry acumen in both customer processes and internal operations make him uniquely suited to play a critical leadership role during a time of explosive growth for Advantage Communications Group,” said Advantage CEO, David Gardner. “As we continue to expand our service portfolio and partnership base, we look forward to incorporating Eric’s expertise in scaling operations to support our employees and best serve our customers.”

Wansong is an accomplished operating executive who brings more than two decades of experience working with many of the foremost brands in enterprise computing. Prior to joining Advantage, Wansong served as Chief Customer Officer for Code42, where he was responsible for all global post-sale operations. In that role, under his leadership ‘time to initial value’ and ‘product use and adoption’ improved significantly, supporting record renewal rates for managed accounts.

“Ours is a complex business with no margin for error; companies that grow very quickly in a short span inevitably suffer significant challenges resulting from service depreciation. Eric’s impressive track record in customer experience and retention stood out to us, and aligns with our relentless commitment to service excellence,” added Gardner.

As EVP of Operations and Chief Customer Officer with Tangoe, Wansong was a key member of the leadership team selling and restructuring Tangoe through its acquisition by Marlin Equity Partners. In addition, he was also responsible for back-office operations and all support functions for more than 1,200 customers, globally. Not only did his teams reduce solution implementation time significantly, but they also vastly improved customer satisfaction as well.

“Advantage Communications Group has a well-deserved reputation for delivering exceptional results to enterprises worldwide, evidenced by its double-digit growth and expansion across Europe,” said Wansong. “This is an opportunity to be a part of something special and I am eager to hit the ground running.”

“Eric’s diverse background and success at the highest levels of executive leadership, coupled with an in-depth understanding of advanced technologies and how they can add value and tangible benefits to customers, are among the many reasons we are excited to have him join our team,” said Gardner.

About Advantage Communications Group, LLC

Unlike other MSPs, Advantage Communications Group is a strategic partner that employs a unique, holistic approach to technology lifecycle optimization that reduces costs, complexity, and administrative burdens through each phase of the tech journey.

For enterprises in markets that demand persistent connectivity, cybersecurity, high-speed data and network infrastructure, Advantage is a global, telecom MSP with the expertise, services portfolio, and worldwide partner network to design, deploy and manage IT and telecom environments from end to end.

Visit www.advantagecg.com to learn more.

