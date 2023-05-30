Submit Release
Sauk County Deer Farm Confirmed with CWD​​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 30, 2023

Contact: Dan Richter, Public Information Officer, (608) 419-5352, dan.richter@wisconsin.gov​

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Sauk County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The positive result came from a 1​0-year-old doe. The 22-acre farm ​has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

### 

