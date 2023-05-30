FEMSA announces an approximately EUR 3.3 billion offering of shares of Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. and a Concurrent Tap issuance of up to EUR 250 million of FEMSA’s existing Exchangeable Bonds due 2026 exchangeable into shares of Heineken…

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announces today an offering by the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Compañía Internacional de Bebidas, S.A. de C.V. and Grupo Industrial Emprex, S. de R.L. de C.V. of existing issued ordinary shares of both Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. (together, the “Heineken Group”) in the total amount of approximately EUR 3.3 billion (approximately 5.9% of the combined interest in the Heineken Group) (the “Equity Offering”). The Company also announces today a tap issuance of euro denominated senior unsecured bonds in the aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 250 million (the “New Bonds”), exchangeable into ordinary shares of Heineken Holding N.V. (the “Exchangeable Offering” and together with the Equity Offering, the “Offering”). The New Bonds will be consolidated and form a single series with the Company’s EUR 500 million 2.625% senior unsecured Exchangeable Bonds due 2026, originally issued on 24 February 2023 (the “Original Bonds” and together with the New Bonds, the “Bonds”) with effect from on or about 18 July 2023 (the “Consolidation Date”).



The Offering has been approved by FEMSA’s board of directors and is conducted and announced in accordance with applicable law.

Equity Offering

The Equity Offering will be executed via an accelerated bookbuild to qualified investors.

Investors will have the opportunity to acquire shares in the Equity Offering in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. The total number of shares to be sold in the Equity Offering and the selling price per share for each of Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. will be determined at pricing subject to a minimum number of 26.4 million shares of Heineken N.V. and 8.9 million shares of Heineken Holding N.V.

L'Arche Green N.V., the entity through which the Heineken Family exercises control of Heineken Holding N.V., is expected to participate in the Equity Offering for an amount of c. EUR 50 million in shares in Heineken Holding N.V.

Additionally, Heineken N.V. has committed to purchase a fixed amount equivalent to 10% of Heineken Shares and/or Heineken Holding Shares that will be sold pursuant to the Equity Offering, subject to certain conditions.

Exchangeable Offering

The New Bonds will be offered and sold outside the United States to non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S ("Regulation S") under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act")).

The New Bonds will have the same terms and conditions (except for the issue price and issue date) as the Original Bonds.

The New Bonds will be issued at an issue price that will be determined with reference to the selling price of the shares in the Equity Offering in Heineken Holding N.V. immediately following the pricing of the Equity Offering.

It is intended that an application will be made for the New Bonds to be admitted to trading in an identical manner to the Original Bonds on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable following the settlement date and in any event not later than the Consolidation Date.

No prospectus is required in respect of the New Bonds or the admission to trading of the New Bonds and no prospectus or similar document will be published in connection with the Concurrent Equity Offering.

Delta Placement

The Company has been informed by the Active Joint Bookrunners (as defined below) that the Active Joint Bookrunners may organise a simultaneous placement of existing Heineken Holding N.V. shares on behalf of certain subscribers of the New Bonds who wish to sell these shares in short sales to purchasers procured by the Active Joint Bookrunners in order to hedge the market risk to which the subscribers are exposed with respect to the New Bonds that they acquire in the Exchangeable Offering (the “Delta Placement”). The placement price for the existing Heineken Holding N.V. shares sold in the Delta Placement shall be determined via an accelerated bookbuilding process that will be carried out by the Active Joint Bookrunners concurrently with the Equity Offering (together with the Equity Offering, the “Concurrent Equity Offering”).

None of the Company, Compañía Internacional de Bebidas, S.A. de C.V. or Grupo Industrial Emprex, S. de R.L. de C.V. will receive any proceeds, directly or indirectly, from any existing Heineken Holding N.V. shares sold pursuant to the Delta Placement, if any.

Subscribers of New Bonds on whose behalf the Delta Placement, if any, is organised will bear all costs associated therewith and any and all customary broking commissions.

Any offer or sale of existing shares in the Heineken Group in the Concurrent Equity Offering will be made (A) (i) outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Rule 903 of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act or (ii) within the United States to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and (B) with respect to sales in the EEA or the UK, to qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation (as defined below).

The Company and its subsidiaries are subject to lock-up undertakings ending 60 days after the closing of the Exchangeable Offering, subject to customary exceptions, as well as waiver by the Active Joint Bookrunners.

Use of Proceeds

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes.

Syndicate and Bookbuilding Process

Barclays Bank PLC is acting as sole financial adviser to FEMSA in respect of the Exchangeable Offering and the Concurrent Equity Offering (the “Sole Financial Adviser”).

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as active joint bookrunners (the “Active Joint Bookrunners”) in respect of the Offering and the Delta Placement, if any.

The Active Joint Bookrunners will commence the Offering and the Delta Placement, if any, immediately, and books will open with immediate effect, following the release of this announcement.

The timing of the closing of the books, pricing and allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Company and the Active Joint Bookrunners. The final pricing of the Concurrent Equity Offering and the final terms of the New Bonds are expected to be determined and announced on May 31, 2023. Settlement of the Concurrent Equity Offering is expected to take place on June 2, 2023. The Exchangeable Offering is expected to close on June 7, 2023.

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, OXXO Gas, a chain of retail service stations, and Valora, an operator of convenience and foodvenience formats present in 5 countries in Europe. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, among other loyalty and digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

FEMSA Forward Announcement

The foregoing transactions are consistent with the strategic initiatives announced by FEMSA on February 15, 2023, as a result of a thorough strategic review of its business platform, including the bottom-up definition of long-range plans for each business unit, as well as the top-down analysis of FEMSA’s corporate and capital structure. That announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/02/15/2609255/0/en/FEMSA-Forward-Announcing-results-of-strategicreview.html . That announcement does not form part of this communication.

