Brinks Commercial M91P Rim Panic Exit Device Launches as a High-Performance, Cost-Effective Alternative to Industry-Leading Solutions

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brinks Commercial M91P Rim Panic Exit Device, engineered for heavy-duty performance, delivers a reliable door exit device at nearly half the cost of comparable industry-leading solutions. Designed for high-traffic commercial spaces like hospitals, schools, stadiums, and convention centers, the M91P offers a direct replacement solution for existing Von Duprin® 98/99 Series devices—without compromising on quality, durability, or compatibility.

“The Brinks Commercial M91P delivers the superior performance that PROs expect—without the premium price tag,” said Greg Gluchowski, CEO of Hampton Products International Corporation, the manufacturer behind Brinks Commercial. “This product is a performance-matched replacement that makes premium exit devices more accessible to professionals and property managers.”

Engineered for High-Performance Security & Seamless Compatibility

Designed to meet and exceed industry standards, the M91P is Rim Panic Exit Device Meets ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 standards, is UL 305 listed, and ADA compliant making it ideal for heavy-use environments. Key benefits include:

Comparable chassis design and performance to the 98/99 Series at nearly half the price.

to the 98/99 Series at nearly half the price. Plug-and-play compatibility with 990 Series Outside Pull Trims and 110 Night Latch for select applications.

with 990 Series Outside Pull Trims and 110 Night Latch for select applications. Pre-packaged with an SC4 Rim Cylinder (Night Latch) and Pull Trim saving buyers from purchasing these components separately (A $60+ value).

saving buyers from purchasing these components separately (A $60+ value). Heavy-duty construction comprised of commercial grade steel and aluminum and a fluid-filled hydraulic dampener for noise reduction and smooth operation.

comprised of commercial grade steel and aluminum and a fluid-filled hydraulic dampener for noise reduction and smooth operation. Long-term reliability backed by a 10-year limited warranty.



A Game-Changer for Exit Device Procurement

The Brinks Commercial M91P Rim Panic Exit Device makes high-end security hardware more accessible by eliminating the need for traditional distributor channels. Initially available through Amazon and Lowe’s special order, the device will soon expand to additional channels streamlining procurement for contractors, facilities managers, and business owners.

About Brinks Commercial

Brinks Commercial security solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern commercial spaces. Brinks Commercial security solutions combines advanced technology with user-friendly features across a wide range of door security products—delivering quality, reliability, and customer-focused innovation. For more information, visit brinkslocks.com/commercial.

About Hampton Products International Corporation

Hampton Products International Corporation is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, our products are sold in North America under Brinks, Keeper, Universal Hardware, and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit HamptonProducts.com.



Contact

Megan Licursi

megan@licursi.net

513.404.2545



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.