National Diaper Bank Network and Alliance for Period Supplies Announce 2023 Funds for Change Grant Recipients
More than $100,000 awarded to diaper banks and period supply programs serving communities across the country.
We are proud to support the continued growth and critical work of our member basic needs banks through the Funds for Change Initiative.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) and the Alliance for Period Supplies named 23 diaper banks and period supply programs serving communities across 18 U.S. states as 2023 Funds for Change Grant Recipients.
The Funds for Change initiative helps members of the National Diaper Bank Network and the Alliance for Period Supplies to build strong, sustainable nonprofit organizations that provide families across the United States with the basic material necessities they need to thrive.
“We are proud to support the continued growth and critical work of our member basic needs banks through the Funds for Change Initiative,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network and Alliance for Period Supplies. “This year, we are honored to award 23 member programs with Funds for Change grants. Now in its ninth year, this funding helps basic needs banks expand service areas and reach more families, advocate for the passage of state-level legislation and implement new initiatives.”
The 2023 Funds for Change grants include six $10,000 strategic initiative grants, two $5,000 coalition grants, and 15 microgrants of up to $2,500 each. Funds for Change grants are awarded exclusively to NDBN member diaper banks and/or allied programs of Alliance for Period Supplies.
Strategic Initiative Grants of $10,000 to support program development and overcome geographic barriers are being awarded to:
- Arizona Diaper Bank in Tucson, Ariz. to facilitate donation drives and fill 5,000 “Go Bags” for school distribution.
- Junior League of Riverside Diaper Bank in Riverside, Calif. to create a weekly mobile diaper distribution program to serve more families and increase the number of diapers distributed.
- Giving the Basics Wichita in Wichita, Kan. to fund the Wichita Hispanic Females Wellness Initiative, which supports the distribution of educational products and period supplies to Hispanic students in 15 middle schools.
- The Diaper Alliance in Midland, Mich. to assist in the purchase of a trailer to expand distribution to more rural areas.
- St. Louis Area Diaper Bank in St. Louis, Mo. to implement a potty training program at the 3 highest visited local library branches.
- Helping Mamas - Knoxville in Knoxville, Tenn. to implement a monthly program to assemble and distribute bulk period supply kits to local schools, including data collection to support continued program expansion.
Coalition grants of up to $5,000 to support advocacy development are being awarded to:
- Athens Area Diaper Bank in Bogart, Ga. to create a coalition website and branding while funding a contracted relationship with a lobbying firm to advocate for the passage of relevant state legislation.
- First Chance for Children in Columbia, Mo. to create a coalition website and fund an annual Diaper Bank Advocacy Day at the state capitol, a virtual legislative lunch and learn, and three advocacy trainings.
Microgrants of up to $2,500 to support the long-term development and sustainability of member programs are being awarded to:
- The Diaper Collective of Northwest Arkansas in Springdale, Ark.
- Junior League of Tampa in Tampa, Fla.
- Community Diaper Bank in Muscatine, Iowa
- Free. in Hingham, Mass.
- Neighbors in Need Diaper Pantry in Lawrence, Mass.
- Junior League of Monmouth County in Rumson, N.J.
- Moms Helping Moms Foundation in Warren, N.J.
- Little Essentials in Brooklyn, N.Y.
- The Period Pantry Project in Columbus, Ohio
- The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland in Euclid, Ohio
- Junior League of Toledo - As We Grow in Toledo, Ohio
- Lane County Diaper Bank in Springfield, Ore.
- The Speed Family Blessing Box and Pantry Inc. in Verona, Pa.
- Sylvia’s Sisters in Chesterfield, Va.
- Walworth County Diaper Bank in Elkhorn, Wis.
Launched by the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) in 2015 and made possible by a combination of individual and corporate donations, the Funds for Change initiative has awarded a minimum of $100,000 annually since its inception. In 2019, the program was expanded to include both diaper banks and period supply banks. To qualify for a Funds for Change grant, recipient programs must secure an equal amount of local funding to support the project, effectively doubling the impact of the grant upon implementation. To date, the net impact of the NDBN’s Funds for Change initiative exceeds $1.6 million.
