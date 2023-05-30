Submit Release
Healey-Driscoll Administration and Massachusetts Life Sciences Center Announce $24.4 Million Job Creation Incentives for 43 Massachusetts Life Sciences Companies  

Norwood — Today, during an event at Moderna’s clinical manufacturing facility in Norwood, the Healey-Driscoll Administration and Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) announced $24.4 million in tax incentive awards to 43 life sciences companies. The awards, provided through the MLSC’s Tax Incentive Program, are expected to create 1,584 new life sciences industry jobs in the Commonwealth.  

The MLSC Tax Incentive program is offered to companies engaged in life sciences research and development, commercialization, and manufacturing in Massachusetts, providing incentives to companies of all sizes looking to expand their efforts by creating new, long-term jobs in the state. 

“Massachusetts is a global leader in the life sciences sector thanks to companies like Moderna and the dozens of others that will benefit from these tax incentive awards,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This funding will support cutting-edge research, advance the manufacturing of life-changing therapies, create thousands of jobs for companies across the state, and strengthen our position as the best place in the world to grow a life sciences company.” 

“Our administration works every day to help companies start, grow, and stay here in Massachusetts,” said Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, who also serves as co-chair of the MLSC Board of Directors. “We are excited to see how today’s investments help life sciences companies expand their operations across the state and are grateful to Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll for their commitment to lengthening our lead as a life sciences hub through this funding.”  

Out of the 43 companies receiving tax incentive awards, 26 companies—accounting for 69 percent of the new jobs—are expanding outside of Boston and Cambridge. Since the MLSC’s reauthorization in 2018, 78 percent of jobs committed through the MLSC’s Tax Incentive program are located outside of Boston and Cambridge. Since the Center’s inception, life sciences companies expanding across Massachusetts have committed to the creation of more than 11,000 jobs through this program. 

“The Life Sciences Center will continue to deploy every resource necessary to support life science companies of all sizes and sub-sectors,” said MLSC President and CEO Kenn Turner. “I am grateful for the support of the Healey Administration and legislative leaders who understand the power of public-private partnership to drive economic and workforce development. I am equally excited for the growth of our companies being celebrated today as they work to produce life-saving therapies and products for patients on a global scale.” 

This year’s Tax Incentive Program award recipients represent a diverse cohort of companies working on drug discovery and development, medical devices, diagnostics, and manufacturing. The recipients include: 

 

Company 

Expansion Location 

Incentive Amount 

Jobs Commitment 

Access Vascular Inc. 

Billerica 

$180,000  

12 

Aera Therapeutics Inc. 

Boston 

$450,000  

30 

Affini-T Therapeutics Inc. 

Watertown 

$375,000  

25 

Agilent Technologies Inc. 

Chicopee 

$150,000  

10 

Ascidian Therapeutics Inc. 

Boston 

$180,000  

12 

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing 

Lee 

$225,000  

15 

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 

Boston/Devens 

$1,155,000  

77 

Charles River Laboratories Inc. 

Wilmington 

$1,470,000  

98 

Corner Therapeutics Inc. 

Watertown 

$150,000  

10 

Day Zero Diagnostics Inc. 

Boston 

$225,000  

15 

Disc Medicine Inc. 

Watertown 

$150,000  

10 

ElevateBio Technologies Inc. 

Waltham 

$600,000  

40 

Eli Lilly and Company 

Boston 

$494,000  

26 

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Watertown 

$150,000  

10 

Entegris Inc. 

Billerica 

$750,000  

50 

Instrumentation Laboratory Company 

Bedford 

$255,000  

17 

Intellia Therapeutics 

Cambridge 

$1,275,000  

85 

Lonza Biologics Inc. 

Cambridge 

$165,000  

11 

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. 

Watertown 

$300,000  

20 

Manifold Bio 

Boston 

$150,000  

10 

Matchpoint Therapeutics Inc. 

Cambridge 

$165,000  

11 

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 

Cambridge 

$150,000  

10 

Miltenyi Biotec Inc. 

Cambridge 

$195,000  

13 

ModernaTX Inc. 

Norwood 

$3,135,000  

209 

ModeX Therapeutics Inc. 

Natick 

$525,000  

35 

MOMA Therapeutics Inc. 

Cambridge 

$195,000  

13 

Nova Biomedical Corporation 

Waltham 

$1,125,000  

75 

Optikos Corporation 

Wakefield 

$180,000  

12 

PGN US Holding, Inc. and Subsidiaries 

Burlington 

$150,000  

10 

Prime Medicine Inc. 

Boston 

$750,000  

50 

Rentschler BioPharma Inc. 

Milford 

$825,000  

55 

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 

Cambridge 

$1,500,000  

100 

Seismic Therapeutic Inc. 

Cambridge 

$150,000  

10 

Snapdragon Chemistry Inc. 

Waltham 

$150,000  

10 

Strand Therapeutics 

Boston 

$600,000  

40 

Takeda Pharmaceuticals America Inc.  

Lexington 

$1,875,000  

125 

Tessera Therapeutics, Inc. 

Sommerville 

$1,125,000  

75 

Tome Biosciences Inc. 

Watertown 

$750,000  

50 

Treeline Biosciences Inc. 

Watertown 

$225,000  

15 

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions US Inc.  

Northborough 

$150,000  

10 

Vaxess Technologies Inc. 

Cambridge 

$270,000  

18 

Vedanta Biosciences 

Cambridge 

$450,000  

30 

WuXi Biologics USA LLC 

Worcester 

$1,000,000  

25 

 

The MLSC jointly administers the Tax Incentive Program with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR), which oversees the technical administration of the incentives. Awardees are required to maintain job commitments over a five-year period. The program includes regular reporting requirements for awardees to document jobs created as a result of the incentive. MLSC has continued to use the Tax Incentive Program to leverage diverse life sciences assets across Massachusetts and encourage growth and expansion on a statewide basis.  

About the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center  

The Massachusetts Life Science Center (MLSC) is an economic development investment agency dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the life sciences in Massachusetts, home to the most verdant and productive life sciences ecosystem in the world. Through public-private funding initiatives, the MLSC supports innovation, research and development, commercialization, and manufacturing activities in the fields of biopharma, medical device, diagnostics and digital health. Since its creation in 2007, the MLSC has strategically deployed more than $900 million in Massachusetts, through a combination of grants, loans, capital infrastructure investments, tax incentives and workforce programs. These investments have created thousands of jobs and propelled the development of new therapies, devices and scientific advancements that are improving patient health and well-being in Massachusetts and beyond. 

###

