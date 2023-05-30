MCSW Announces Keynote Speakers for Historic 25th Anniversary Gala 

Boston, Massachusetts — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Boston, May 30, 2023 – On Thursday, June 22nd the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a gala dinner at Lombardo’s in Randolph, MA. The event will honor the MCSW as they celebrate 25 years of advancing the rights and opportunities of women and girls across the Commonwealth.

This year’s speaking program will feature a fireside chat between current Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Kim Driscoll, and former Lieutenant Governor Jane Swift, the first woman to perform the duties of the Governor of Massachusetts. The fireside chat will be moderated by award-winning journalist Lauren Melendez from NBC10 Boston. The event will also include a comedy performance by Tooky Kavanagh.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary with the MCSW, an incredible organization that continues to ensure that all women and girls in the Commonwealth thrive. MCSW has and will continue to put their boots to the ground, with 19 volunteer commissioners, 11 regional bodies, and dedicated staff and interns who continue to advocate for full equality in all areas of life for women. We are thankful for their tireless dedication and look forward to honoring the past, present, and future of all women across the Commonwealth,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

“It is hard to imagine today with all but one of our Constitutional offices held by a woman just how hard the fight for women’s political representation has been in the Commonwealth. The MCSW has been fighting for representation and for what that means for the women of Massachusetts for a quarter century and their impact has been profound and crucial,” said former Lieutenant Governor Jane Swift.

The gala is open to the public and proceeds from ticket sales will raise funds for youth programming, outreach to women, and to support MCSW’s mission to improve the status of women for the next 25 years and beyond. In addition to supporting a great cause, this evening will be filled with networking, engaging speakers, inspiring content, and terrific food and beverages.

“The 25th anniversary will be a wonderful celebration with an in-person gathering of past commissioners, current partners, and leaders from across the Commonwealth who are dedicated to uplifting the lives of women and girls,” said Chairwoman Dr. Sarah Glenn-Smith. “We are grateful to our sponsors for their support, and we also welcome the public to join us to support our women and girls while enjoying an incredible evening together. We look forward to seeing you there!”

“As the chair of the 25th-anniversary committee, the immediate past Chairwoman of the MCSW, and the first Black woman to serve in that capacity, I am honored to celebrate our 25 years of history while building the organization to celebrate 25 more,” said 25th Anniversary Chair Denella Clark.

The MCSW's 25th anniversary celebration will be an in-person gathering of past commissioners, current partners, as well as government, nonprofit, and corporate leaders from across the Commonwealth committed to uplifting the lives of women and girls.

The MCSW is an independent state agency legislatively created in 1998 to provide a permanent effective voice for women and girls in Massachusetts. The mission of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) is to provide a permanent, effective voice for women and girls across Massachusetts and to advocate to advance the rights and opportunities of women and girls in all areas of life.

If you are interested in attending the gala you can purchase a ticket by visiting the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women website. Discount codes are available for MCSW Regional commissioners, emerita, alumnae commissioners, students, veterans, and others.

If you are interested in sponsoring the gala please contact MCSW Executive Director Shaitia Spruell at shaitia.spruell@mass.gov. There are also opportunities to make a donation online.

About The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) is an independent state agency created in 1998 to provide a permanent, effective voice for women of the Commonwealth and to promote their rights, opportunities, and equality for all.

