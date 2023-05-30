DNREC Announces New Superintendents at Several Delaware State Parks

Lisa McHugh, Lums Pond State Park; Scott Borino, Delaware Seashore State Park; Alana Delaney, Bellevue and Fox Point state parks; and Patrick Thompson, Alapocas Run and Wilmington state parks. /DNREC photos

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is pleased to announce four new superintendents at Delaware State Parks. Lisa McHugh is now the superintendent at Lums Pond State Park, Scott Borino is the superintendent at Delaware Seashore State Park, Alana Delaney has been named superintendent of Bellevue and Fox Point state parks, and Patrick Thompson is the superintendent of Alapocas Run and Wilmington state parks.

Lisa McHugh was previously the assistant park superintendent at Alapocas Run and Wilmington state parks from March 2020 to December 2022. McHugh started her career with the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation as a conservation technician at Wilmington parks in November 2006 and held that position until she was promoted to assistant park superintendent.

Scott Borino was promoted from his assistant superintendent position at Delaware Seashore State Park. He was first hired by the division in 2013 as the assistant superintendent at the Indian River Marina. He previously held positions as the community services manager and then executive director of the Edgemoor Community Center in Wilmington. Borino also served in the AmeriCorps VISTA program with the American Red Cross in Delaware and Maryland.

Alana Delaney transferred to Bellevue and Fox Point state parks after serving as the superintendent of Alapocas Run and Wilmington State Parks since 2018. She previously served as the assistant superintendent of Alapocas Run and assistant superintendent of Bellevue State Park. Prior to those roles with the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, she worked in several others with the division including as naturalist and park patrol officer at White Clay Creek State Park, and volunteer coordinator for the northern and inland ponds regions of the Delaware State Parks system.

Pat Thompson moved from his position at the helm of Auburn Valley State Park to take Delaney’s place as superintendent of Alapocas Run and Wilmington Run state parks. Thompson started his DNREC career in 2004 at Bellevue State Park as a park patrol officer and assistant superintendent before becoming a conservation technician. He briefly left Delaware in 2009 to work for the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Bellingham, Wash., and returned to work in Delaware State Parks in 2010 as a conservation tech at Alapocas Run and Wilmington state parks. Thompson worked at Brandywine Creek State Park from 2015 to 2017, when he was promoted to assistant superintendent of Bellevue. Thompson then became the assistant park superintendent for Alapocas Run and Wilmington state parks before his promotion to superintendent of Auburn Valley State Park in 2020.

McHugh, Borino, Delaney and Thompson are responsible for all daily operations at their respective state parks, including supervision, scheduling and evaluation of staff; coordination of maintenance and visitor service programs; development and continuation of relationships with partners, adjacent landowners and community groups; and fiscal, programmatic and infrastructure planning.

