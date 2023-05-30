Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,887 in the last 365 days.

NMSDC Announces 2023 Emerging Young Entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) announced the eighth cohort of the Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) program. EYE is a nine-month experience uniquely designed to provide the next generation of minority entrepreneur participants with support to enhance their growing business. This year’s Emerging Young Entrepreneurs are:

“The 2023 EYE cohort is the largest in NMSDC’s history and reflects our commitment to accelerating MBE growth as we march towards our goal of $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs,” said NMSDC Senior Director of Strategic Alliances and Programs Jetheda Hernandez.

NMSDC provides cohort members the skills, tools, and strategies to start or grow their innovative businesses. EYE participants are matched with mentors from corporate sponsors, MBEs, and additional stakeholders and engage in an interactive pre- and post-conference (NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange) curriculum along with five days of hands-on training and practical application.

For more information on the EYE program visit www.nmsdceyeprogram.org.

About NMSDC
Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

###


Jered Weber
National Minority Supplier Development Council
701.388.7283
jered.weber@nmsdc.org

You just read:

NMSDC Announces 2023 Emerging Young Entrepreneurs

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more