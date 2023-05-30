NMSDC Announces 2023 Emerging Young Entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) announced the eighth cohort of the Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) program. EYE is a nine-month experience uniquely designed to provide the next generation of minority entrepreneur participants with support to enhance their growing business. This year’s Emerging Young Entrepreneurs are:

“The 2023 EYE cohort is the largest in NMSDC’s history and reflects our commitment to accelerating MBE growth as we march towards our goal of $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs,” said NMSDC Senior Director of Strategic Alliances and Programs Jetheda Hernandez.

NMSDC provides cohort members the skills, tools, and strategies to start or grow their innovative businesses. EYE participants are matched with mentors from corporate sponsors, MBEs, and additional stakeholders and engage in an interactive pre- and post-conference (NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange) curriculum along with five days of hands-on training and practical application.

For more information on the EYE program visit www.nmsdceyeprogram.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian Indian, Asian Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

