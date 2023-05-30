ATV Crash in Antrim

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nick Masucci

603-271-3361

May 30, 2023

Antrim, NH – On the evening of Saturday, May 27, 2023 the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an ATV rollover with injury in the town of Antrim. The crash occurred along a set of power lines adjacent to Mulhall Farm Road. It was determined that 31-year-old Alexander Smith of Rhode Island was operating an ATV with a female passenger when he failed to negotiate uneven terrain causing the ATV to roll. Neither Smith nor the passenger had been wearing helmets at the time of crash.

Smith suffered a serious injury to his lower left leg. His passenger was uninjured. Due to the location of the crash, members of the Antrim Police Department, Antrim Fire and EMS, Bennington Fire and EMS, and a Conservation Officer had to locate the scene of the crash and then preform a carry out to an awaiting ambulance. The area was determined to be privately owned property that Smith and his riding companions did not have permission to be operating on. Smith was transported to Concord Hospital for treatment.

Conservation Officers want to remind riders that when operating an OHRV (Off Highway Recreational Vehicle) unless you are on an approved trail system or you have obtained permission for the specific piece of land, you are in violation of the law.

No further information available at this time.