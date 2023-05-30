GWG L Bondholders: Vote Yes on Chapter 11 Plan & Recover Your Losses Through FINRA Arbitration
GWG Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWGHQ)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages GWG L bondholders who suffered significant investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 in light of the pending bankruptcy vote.
KlaymanToskes reports GWG L Bondholders will vote to accept or reject GWG Holdings’ (OTCMKTS:GWGHQ) Chapter 11 Plan for liquidation. The firm encourages L bondholders to vote in favor of the Plan and to seek financial recovery through FINRA arbitration.
GWG’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan provides an estimated range of recovery of 9-100%. Based on the wide range of recovery by GWG and the methods by which the recovery will be made, it is KlaymanToskes’ opinion that the L Bondholders will NOT likely obtain a significant recovery and what they do receive will take significant time to recover.
Regardless of the result of the vote, in addition to any potential bankruptcy recovery, investors should pursue a separate FINRA arbitration claim against the brokerage/investment advisory firms who sold these illiquid investments.
KlaymanToskes is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the country in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the unsuitable L Bonds, including:
- Centaurus Financial
- Western International Securities
- Emerson Equity, Coastal Equities
- Newbridge Securities
- Capital Investment Group
- American Trust Investment Services
- Moloney Securities
- IFP Securities
- Ni Advisors
- Center Street Securities, and
- B.B. Graham & Company.
Investors should immediately contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com for a free consultation to discuss recovery options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
