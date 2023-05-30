Here’s how Recruit CRM propels Rent A Recruiter’s global reach to new heights
Explore how Rent A Recruiter achieved a remarkable feat with Recruit CRM’s innovative ATS + CRM solution.
Based on some of the larger, well-established products out there, Recruit CRM offers a lot better value!”NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rent A Recruiter, an award-winning recruitment agency achieved unprecedented success in expanding its global reach and enhancing operational efficiency through a strategic implementation of Recruit CRM’s cutting-edge recruiting software.
— Barry Prost, Co-founder of Rent a Recruiter
Barry Prost, the co-founder of the agency, expressed his satisfaction with this partnership and revealed how the ATS + CRM has helped them -
- Boost their job fill rate
- Achieve streamlined candidate and client management
- Enable performance tracking
He shared how his team was very dissatisfied with the customer support of their previous vendor and was looking for a new and easy-to-use ATS system. That's when Recruit CRM caught their attention.
In his own words, “Recruit CRM was offering something new in the context of CRMs that fit with our business model. We liked their customer service. We liked the product itself. Based on some of the larger, well-established products out there, Recruit CRM offers a lot better value!”
When asked about his team’s favorite feature of Recruit CRM’s hiring platform, Barry couldn’t stop at one. He listed-
- It’s 24/7 customer support
- Value for money
- Capability to manage international clients
- Easy-to-use and intuitive interface
- And an all-rounder sourcing chrome extension
Since October 2018, Rent A Recruiter has rarely experienced major concerns, and any that arose were promptly addressed by Recruit CRM's dedicated team, offering support and guidance at every step.
About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.
Eli Franklin
Recruit CRM
marketing@recruitcrm.io
