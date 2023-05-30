DED Invites Applications for Developing Youth Talent Initiative, Including Special Grant Cycle

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI). This year, DED is also accepting applications for a special program funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II-DYTI).

In March 2020, the U.S. Congress established the GEER Fund through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. GEER provides grant awards to state Governors to help strengthen educational services following the pandemic. The federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021, signed into law in December 2020, provided an additional allocation to the GEER Fund (GEER II).

DED has received a one-time allocation of $1.5 million for DYTI from GEER II. Whereas the Department’s annual DYTI funds are specifically targeted to projects serving middle school students, GEER II-DYTI funds are available for projects benefitting middle schools or high school students. The Department will award up to $500,000 per GEER II-DYTI project, with a minimum award amount of $250,000.

Additionally, DED will administer its traditional DYTI program in 2023. For this program, $500,000 of total funding is available for projects that facilitate 7th and 8th grade student participation in hands-on career exploration in targeted occupations.

The State launched DYTI in 2015 to inspire young Nebraskans to explore careers in manufacturing, information technology, and other fields where talent is in high demand. Each year, DYTI funding supports partnerships between employers and area schools to provide career-focused instruction and interactive educational experiences to students. Through DYTI, businesses and schools have co-created learning labs to introduce students to innovative technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, and automated vehicle simulators.

Eligible applicants for DYTI and GEER II-DYTI are for-profit Nebraska businesses or consortiums of businesses in any industry. Non-profit hospitals are also eligible. Non-profit businesses can be part of a business consortium or may be invited to apply independently.

Projects may be structured in a variety of ways, including (but not limited to) activities such as:

Developing new classroom curriculum

Purchasing equipment for a classroom or lab

Implementing a mobile trailer

Mentoring

Training teachers and company staff

Conducting industry tours

Creating a makerspace

Providing project competitions and awards

Again, two funding opportunities are available: 1) the traditional DYTI program and 2) GEER II-DYTI. Applications for both programs are due June 22, 2023 by 3:00 p.m. MT / 4:00 p.m. CT via AmpliFund.

To apply for DYTI, and for application instructions, visit the DYTI application page.

To apply for GEER II-DYTI, and for application instructions, visit the GEER II-DYTI application page.

To learn more about DYTI and related eligibility/program requirements, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/business/dyti/.

To learn more about GEER II-DYTI and related eligibility/program requirements, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/business/dyti/dyti-geer-ii/.