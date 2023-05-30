Pristine Smiles Expands Cosmetic, Implant, and Family Dentistry Services for Knoxville Community
Pristine Smiles sees a surge in demand for more affordable dentistry solutions for one of our most vulnerable populations: the senior community.KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, Tennessee was ranked 47 out of 50 for healthcare in the United States. As we age, our bodies inevitably change and require more attention. One aspect of overall health that is often overlooked for elderly individuals is dental health care. It's no secret that dental work can be expensive, but that shouldn't be a barrier for older adults who need access to affordable care. Pristine Smiles sees a surge in demand for more affordable dentistry solutions for one of our most vulnerable populations: the senior community. Pristine Smiles offers senior discounts, flexible financing, and other options to help older patients afford general and implant dentistry services.
Conveniently located at 240 S Peters Rd Suite 101, Knoxville, TN, Nickita R. Zavrei, DMD, and her talented team are determined to provide quality and affordable oral health care services, including:
General Dentistry
Family Dentistry
Cosmetic Dentistry
Restorative Dentistry
Periodontics
Orthodontics
Emergency Dentistry
Implant Dentistry
Sedation Dentistry
While Pristine Smiles has been open since late 2022, we want to formally introduce the practice to the public. With the aid of Digital Smile Design software, high-powered and precise laser therapy, and other modern dentistry tools, Dr. Z and the Pristine Smiles team perfect their mastery of family dentistry services to Knoxville and surrounding areas.
With southern hospitality and patient convenience at the forefront of our practice, Dr. Z and her team help patients beam with pride about their smiles. Pristine Smiles accepts Delta Premier and all major insurances, but our Knoxville dentist will do what she can to ensure you get the coverage you need if your insurance is out-of-network. For those without insurance or who need additional support with financing, ask about CareCredit® healthcare financing and exclusive, in-house patient specials or senior discounts.
Proper oral health is crucial for maintaining a healthy mouth, eating and speaking comfortably, and avoiding severe systemic illnesses. It's time for society to prioritize dental care for those in their golden years and ensure that our aging population has the necessary resources to maintain their overall health and well-being.
