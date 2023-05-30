Climber Rescued on Sundown Ledge

CONTACT:

May 30, 2023

Albany, NH – Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023, New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to a call for assistance from an injured climber in the area of Sundown Ledge in Albany. Jiwon Han, 25, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, fell while rock climbing with a group of friends. Conservation Officers responded along with members of Conway Fire/EMS and members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR).

Han was climbing an unnamed route to the right of the Mithras path with a group of friends in the area of Sundown Ledge and the Boulder Loop Trail. Witnesses state that Han was approximately 20 feet up when a piece of bolted protection released causing him to fall. Han sustained serious injuries to both lower extremities.

Rescuers arrived on scene, stabilized Han, and transported him by rescue litter. Han arrived at the Boulder Loop trailhead parking area at 8:15 p.m. He was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.