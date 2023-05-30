Submit Release
Youth Injured in Dirt Bike Crash in Londonderry

Richard D. Crouse
603-271-3127
May 30, 2023

Londonderry, NH – On Monday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Dispatch of a youth operator injured in a crash in Londonderry, NH.

The youth operator was driving on private property in a small riding party when he lost control of his dirt bike and struck a steel utility pole head-on, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Members of the riding party were able to contact a parent who later called 911 after arriving on scene and seeing the severity of the injuries.

The youth operator was transported by Londonderry Fire Department utilizing their utility terrain vehicle to a nearby road and an awaiting ambulance. The youth operator was then transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH, to be treated for the injuries he sustained in the crash.

It is believed that operator inexperience is the leading cause of this crash. The youth operator was wearing the appropriate safety equipment, which without a doubt mitigated the injuries caused during the crash.

Fish and game personnel were assisted at the scene by Londonderry Police, Fire and EMS.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety equipment and to always ride within their capabilities.

