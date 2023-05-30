Aviation Week Network and International Aviation Club Name Honorable Rodney E. Slater 2023 L. Welch Pogue Award Winner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network and the International Aviation Club of Washington D.C. (IAC) today announce The Honorable Rodney E. Slater, the 13th U.S. Secretary of Transportation, is the recipient of the 2023 L. Welch Pogue Award for Lifetime Achievement in Aviation. The awards ceremony and dinner to honor Secretary Slater takes place on September 12, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
The L. Welch Pogue Award was first presented in 1994 to Pogue, former chairman of the Civil Aviation Board and a U.S. delegate at the Chicago Convention, which created the legal blueprint for post-WWII expansion of commercial aviation. The award is presented annually to leaders who have made significant and lasting contributions to the global air transport industry and who are considered visionaries in modern aviation.
Secretary Slater was appointed to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation by President Bill Clinton in 1997. He served in that role until January 2001, during which time he negotiated some 50 Open Skies agreements with other countries, including the first ever multilateral agreement among the U.S. and four APEC economies: Chile, Brunei, New Zealand and Singapore. Secretary Slater also led the Department’s Safe Skies for Africa initiative which increased the number of sub-Saharan African countries that met ICAO safety standards and led to six additional Open Skies agreements on the African continent. He set a vision as Transportation Secretary to promote a safer, more efficient, environmentally sound, and sustainable worldwide transportation infrastructure and forged and fostered strong international partnerships for the United States.
Secretary Slater is a past senior fellow with the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University; a fellow with the National Academy of Public Administration and a member of the Clinton Global Initiative, and a NCAA Silver Anniversary Award recipient. Among the nonprofit boards on which he serves are the United Way of America, the United Way Worldwide Board, the National Smithsonian Board and the Smithsonian National Museum of American History Board, as well as the National Urban League, Africare Inc., the Leon Sullivan Foundation and the Arkansas World Trade Center. He is a Charter Trustee of City Year, Inc. Secretary Slater is Chairman of Squire Patton Boggs Foundation, Vice Chairman, National Archives Foundation, and Vice Chairman of the Congressional Awards Foundation.
IAC President Bob Letteney said, “We are thrilled to recognize Secretary Slater’s leadership in advancing the globalization of international aviation. The increased access, choice, and competition that airline and cargo consumers enjoy today can be directly traced to Secretary Slater’s efforts on behalf of the United States to expand Open Skies, joint ventures, and global safety initiatives around the world.”
Secretary Slater said, “It is truly an honor to be recognized for the L. Welch Pogue Award. His vision and that of previous recipients have guided us to where we are today in international aviation: a safer, more sustainable, more mobile and connected global community. Alongside my many dedicated colleagues whom I worked with in the U.S. Department of Transportation and through our collaboration with multiple partners around the world, I am proud of our achievements then and the vital role the United States continues to lead in international aviation today.”
The 2023 L Welch Pogue Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Secretary Slater at a gala dinner at the Jones Day Building in Washington D.C. on September 12, 2023. Details on sponsorships and table purchases can be found here.
ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL AVIATION CLUB
Since 1961, the IAC of Washington D.C. has been the forum for new faces and new pronouncements affecting commercial aviation in the United States and the worldwide community. The IAC brings together aviation professionals who support a common objective of fostering and promoting the maintenance and development of aircraft, airports, air navigation and air transportation, international agreements, cooperation and treaties.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
