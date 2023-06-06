Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Indiana
Indiana’s Largest Center-Based ABA Provider Expands in Warsaw, INWARSAW, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Warsaw, Indiana. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa. The Winona Lake Autism Center will be Lighthouse’s second center to open in the Warsaw, Indiana area. The Winona Lake center is slated to open in the summer of 2023 and will provide autism services to 25 families and create over 35 new jobs in the area. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As the need for services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy to communities that need them.
Nicole Smoker, Regional Clinical Director of Lighthouse’s Warsaw location noted, “As a lifelong resident of Kosciusko County, I could not be more excited to expand services here! Over 10 years ago, there were very limited resources in our area for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Now, we have other resources in our area, such as Lighthouse, Joe’s kids, LAAN, and Bowen Autism Support groups. We are also seeing local practitioners that are diagnosing much earlier, which helps families get early intervention for services. With adding a second location, we will be able to evaluate and provide ABA services to more families in the Kosciusko area!”
Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment. Children are immersed in imaginary spaces where they can naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language. At the newest center in Warsaw, Indiana, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion®, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism treatment. Fusing speech into therapy programs gives the learners the language they need, to have their own voice. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children can participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. Through this model, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun.
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism. Over the past eleven years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and now Iowa. Lighthouse Autism Center believes that each child has unique and unlimited potential and is committed to bringing together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock that potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
