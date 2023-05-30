The power of skills: third edition of YEA Magazine launched today

The third edition of the Young European Ambassadors’ (YEA) Magazine is launched today, with a special focus to mark the 2023 European Year of Skills.

This year’s edition features 15 articles written by young people from across the Eastern Partnership, the European Union and the United Kingdom, highlighting the importance of skills, the process of acquiring and developing them, the relationships between skills and different industries, and how they can be used to positively impact our communities.

Often drawing on their personal experience and EU opportunities, the authors engage with a wide array of stimulating topics, ranging from media literacy and multilingualism, to technology and women in STEM, skills for youth workers, and young leaders as drivers of civil society.

The magazine also features an overview of opportunities offered by the EU to learn new things and gain more skills, programmes such as Erasmus+, EU4Youth training and funding and much more!

The YEAs initiative is a voluntary network connecting young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.

