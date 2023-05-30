Lexipol Names Bill Nunan CEO

Nunan brings 25+ years of experience in strategy and high growth for SaaS companies

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, today announced Bill Nunan as chief executive officer. Nunan succeeds current CEO Chuck Corbin, who is supporting the transition and will continue to serve on Lexipol’s Board of Directors.



“Bill brings a wealth of experience leading and transforming vertical software companies and we’re excited to have him join the leadership team,” said Mark Anderson, Lexipol board member and managing director at GTCR. “Bill was an obvious choice to lead Lexipol through its next phase of growth given his deep expertise in software and his passion for public service. As Lexipol continues to improve on our technology and evolve the offering for our customers, we’re confident Bill is the best person for the job.”

Nunan joins Lexipol with more than two decades of experience leading global software companies and executing business transformations. Most recently, he was president and chief executive officer of Real Green Systems, a field service software company serving the lawn, landscape and pest control markets. Previously, Nunan was president and chief executive officer of PayLease (d/b/a Zego), a payments and billing platform serving the property management market; he also served in senior leadership roles at a several market-leading vertical software and services businesses. Earlier in his career, Nunan served eight years as a nuclear-trained submarine officer in the U.S. Navy.

“Lexipol is a company with a clear and compelling mission that provides a critical service to the public, and I’m proud to join this leading organization,” Nunan said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage my experience transforming technology companies to strengthen and expand Lexipol’s product suite, so that we can improve how we support and train public servants and ultimately better serve the communities that trust us. I look forward to getting to know our public service stakeholders and the team in the coming weeks and months and to helping guide Lexipol into the future.”

About Lexipol

Lexipol empowers first responders and public servants to best meet the needs of their residents safely and responsibly. We are the experts in policy, training and wellness support, committed to improving the quality of life for all community members. Our solutions include state-specific policies, online learning, behavioral health resources, funding assistance, and news and information offered through the websites Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in over 10,000 agencies and municipalities. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

