SHE’S GOT ISSUES INTRODUCES “ISSUES”
Scary Mommy Founder Jill Smokler Launches Digital Magazine to Help Gen X Women Navigate Mid-Life
When we envisioned She’s Got Issues, we wanted to provide a comprehensive space to connect and unite women navigating this next stage of life. ISSUES, a companion to the podcast, improves our lives.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- She’s Got Issues, the media company that unites Gen X women, today announced the release of ISSUES, a digital publication. With the inaugural Summer 2023 magazine, ISSUES is dedicated to highlighting the myriad issues that Gen X women face, many of which are not otherwise openly discussed.
— Jill Smokler
“When we envisioned She’s Got Issues, we wanted to provide a comprehensive space to connect and unite women navigating this next stage of life,” said Smokler. “ISSUES serves as a companion to the podcast, which thus far has allowed us to dive into a variety of topics including aging parents, intimacy, divorce, style and mental health. We strive to facilitate real, honest conversations, provide a space for connection and offer information and content that improves our lives as we live life together.”
Published quarterly, ISSUES is written for Gen X women by Gen X women. The magazine’s editorial focus will include all topics related to living life in your 40’s and 50’s with humor, candor and levity. ISSUES, No 1, available now, features articles on resilience, anti-aging, dating, health, book reviews and nostalgic GenX references, from notable female authors.
She’s Got Issues Media is co-founded by Smokler, a New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur who became the authentic voice for millions of moms through her blog, Scary Mommy, the original and largest online resource for imperfect parents.
The magazine is currently available on www.shesgotissues.com. To subscribe or to read ISSUES, visit www.shesgotissues.com.
About She’s Got Issues
She’s Got Issues is a media company for Generation X women focusing on the myriad issues uniting them. Through its multimedia platform, including a podcast and online community, She’s Got Issues delivers content and connection designed to enhance women’s lives by discussing the issues Gen X women face as they navigate this stage of life. Co-founded by Jill Smokler (founder of Scary Mommy,) She’s Got Issues delivers high quality content designed to enhance the lives of this underserved demographic with understanding, honesty and humor.
