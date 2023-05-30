Aviation Week Network’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region Happening June 14-15 in Warsaw, Poland
The event brings together thought-leaders in the commercial air transport MRO industry for this annual two-day conference and showcase
NEW YORK (May 30, 2023) – Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), Aviation Week Network’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (#MROBEER), is being held June 14-15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Conference Centre Warsaw.
The event brings together thought-leaders in the commercial air transport MRO industry for this annual two-day conference and showcase to exchange best practices, novel approaches and innovative ideas that address key challenges affecting the region.
More than 90 percent of the 400+ registered attendees are purchasing decision makers and influencers including more than 100 representatives from airlines. The event will host more than 60 service providers and representatives from 50 countries. Delegates will foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and expand reach across the MRO community in the Baltics region. See here for a list of companies registered to attend.
MRO BEER will feature airline led discussion sessions that address partnership and business opportunities, critical insight on regional issues, idea exchange and networking with industry peers, and expert opinion on key trends and forecast and revenue growth. Airline speakers include those from LOT Airlines, Electra Airways, Ryanair, TUI Airline, and WizzAir. See here for a full agenda.
The MRO BEER showcase provides attendees with the opportunity to source suppliers and get hands-on with the latest technologies, tools and resources and translate the practical knowledge of the conference into real-life solutions.
“MRO BEER is our signature event for the region and this year we are anticipating our highest attendance record ever,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “The Showcase, which is the region’s top event for access to local and global MRO suppliers, is sold out, yet again.”
The MRO BEER host sponsor is LOT AMS. Premium sponsors are Avia Prime, Boeing, and Lufthansa Technik, with FL Technics and Setna iO serving as sponsors.
AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network, an Informa business, is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.
ABOUT INFORMA
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa, a leading international business-to-business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
# # #
