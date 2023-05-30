BYDFi New Affiliate Program Takes the Lead as the Most Competitive Program in the Crypto Industry
BYDFi Affiliate Program offers intuitive referral tracking tools for affiliate partners, making it one of the most competitive programs in the industry.SINGAPORE, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BYDFi, the preferred and user-friendly crypto exchange for individual traders, is excited to announce the launch of its all-new Affiliate Program. Designed to foster platform growth, the Affiliate Program offers bigger rewards and intuitive referral tracking tools for affiliate partners, making it one of the most competitive programs in the industry.
With over 16,000 partners already participating in our previous Affiliate Program, BYDFi has distributed over 50 million USDT in affiliate bonuses. Following the launch of the new affiliate center, we aim to provide even more lucrative rewards.
The BYDFi Affiliate Program stands out as one of the most competitive programs in the industry. In addition to generous commissions, BYDFi has introduced the BYDFi Affiliate Source Tool, empowering affiliates to monitor revenue across up to 100 channels. As Global BD from BYDFi states, "We understand that the challenge for affiliate partners is not merely the level of income but rather finding the most effective promotion channel among numerous options. Hence, we launched the BYDFi Affiliate Source Tool, which tracks registrations, trading volume, and revenue from up to 100 promotion channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and more. Once affiliates identify the most effective promotion channel, earning high commissions becomes a natural outcome."
BYDFi firmly believes that the Affiliate Program not only empowers affiliates to earn substantial income, but also showcases our commitment to providing a user-centric approach unmatched by other exchanges.
About BYDFi
BYDFi is a leading cryptocurrency social trading exchange for individual investors. BYDFi has been offering professional, convenient, and innovative trading solutions to global users since 2020, including spot trading, lite contracts, perpetual contracts, and copy trading.
With the slogan "BUIDL Your Dream Finance" takes cryptocurrency trading to a whole new level. BYDFi aspires for its platform to afford users autonomy and leave a permanent imprint on the sector's progress.
