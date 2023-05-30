Mobile Sculpt Unveils Exciting New Wellness Packages Enhancing At-Home Spa Experiences
Leading mobile spa service brings European t-shock treatments and more directly to clients' doorstepsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Sculpt, a pioneering mobile beauty and wellness spa serving Los Angeles and Orange Counties, is excited to announce the introduction of its latest package specials, ensuring premier European skincare and wellness treatments are accessible in the comfort of home.
Anna Midé, the driven and creative founder of Mobile Sculpt, has managed to build the business without the burden of debt, demonstrating both savviness and a unique approach to entrepreneurship. Midé's vision was to create a service that provides self-care solutions seamlessly incorporated into the clients' busy lifestyles. Her startup's success is also due to a strong team of confident, hardworking women eager to provide quality service.
Among these dedicated professionals are Tomika, a certified personal trainer, health coach and Pilates instructor with over a decade of experience in the health and fitness industry; Ymani, a licensed registered nurse who specializes in laser treatments; and Arielle, a dedicated esthetician passionate about utilizing cutting-edge technology to provide clients with the best possible outcomes.
The new package promotions include a comprehensive bundle of one T-Shock treatment, a personal training session and a nutrition session, now at a promotional price of $430, down from $630. Additionally, the T-Shock facial with exfoliation, initially $300, is now available at $200, and the T-Shock Cryotoning Facial and T-Shock Cryoslimming Session are offered at a promotional price of $400, reduced from $600.
Servicing areas in South Ventura, North Los Angeles, Los Angeles and Orange County, Mobile Sculpt continues to offer a wide variety of home services, including T-Shock Cryoslimming and Cryotoning treatments, Personal Training, Nutrition Plans, Custom Facials and Gua Sha Facials.
"Mobile Sculpt is committed to offering non-invasive, solution-based luxury services in the comfort and privacy of our client's homes," said Midé. "Our unique, monthly pop-ups with business partners such as Orange Theory Fitness have been highly successful, providing a balance of exercise and luxury treatments in one session."
For further information about the new package specials and to learn more about Mobile Sculpt's unique services, please visit https://mobilesculptca.com or https://maps.app.goo.gl/KyETKDsgS3Q2zhyE9.
###
Media Relations
Mobile Sculpt
+1 424-234-6598
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok
Other