Emerging developer and research leader in microelectronics packaging Tobi Olowofela named sector lead at IBM
Tobi’s cutting-edge packaging, thermal capping and assembling solutions elevating performance and efficiency of AI and computer science industriesPOUGHKEEPSIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tobi Olowofela was recently promoted to lead of IBM’s Capping Sector microelectronic packaging group. One of the youngest engineers in his organization, he was promoted to this key role after working at IBM for two short years because of his exceptional expertise, ability to drive innovation and considerable contributions to IBM’s success in delivering reliable, high performing, and efficient operational systems to governments and major companies worldwide.
Tobi’s quick ascent at IBM is a result of his cutting-edge packaging solutions, thermal capping solutions, and assembling solutions that were quickly transitioned from research and engineering projects and prototypes to the marketplace. His colleagues praise Tobi’s acumen in developing systems that “perform optimally and reliably, even under the most demanding circumstances.”
After graduating college and completing several internships, Tobi was interviewed by the some of the top Fortune 500 companies including Apple, Tesla and IBM. As the company with the most patents/inventions in the world during the last 10 years, Tobi chose IBM with aspirations to create his own invention and have it patented. He was hired as a microelectronic hardware developer to work on engineering design, simulation, evaluation, development, and implementation of innovative packaging solutions, thermal capping solutions, and assembling solutions for semiconductors.
Tobi is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers, and is committed to help grow Black professionals in his field, which account for less than five percent of engineers in the U.S.
Born in Lagos, Nigeria and currently residing in New York, Tobi earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Midwestern State University Texas, a member institution of Texas Tech University.
