Consolidated Water Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share.

The cash dividend is payable July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2023.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact


Primary Logo

