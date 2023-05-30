EPS Global Wins Best Supplier Award from Jabil
Recognized for Consistently Delivering Differentiated Services
Jabil is a hugely important customer to us around the world from Mexico to Hungary and China, this award is testament to the success of our long-standing partnership.”WUZI, JIANGSU, CHINA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EPS Global, a world-leading IC Programming and Secure Provisioning services organisation, has been honored with Jabil's Best Supplier Award, during a presentation that took place in Wuxi.
— Colin Lynch, CEO, EPS Global
EPS Global provides IC programming services to Jabil, with a team permanently located in-house at Jabil's almost 700,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Wuxi. From this location, Jabil provides world-class engineering and manufacturing services to customers both in China and overseas, mainly focused on the production of mobile phone-related parts.
Reliable partners are integral to ensuring that Jabil's supply chain remains agile and efficient, and they acknowledged exemplary performance by its strategic supplier EPS Global with whom they have been working for two decades in Wuxi. EPS Global also provides IC programming, component configuration and packaging services to Jabil in various other locations around the world including Hungary and Mexico.
“We are proud to work alongside EPS Global and would like to congratulate them on receiving the 'Best Supplier' award which recognizes EPS Global as a key partner in consistently delivering quality services,” said Rick Ji, Purchasing Leader, Jabil.
"We are honored to receive the Best Supplier accolade and would like to thank Jabil wholeheartedly for their recognition of our outstanding performance and trust in our hardworking team," said Colin Lynch, CEO, EPS Global. “Jabil is a hugely important customer to us around the world from Mexico to Hungary and China, this award is testament to the success of our long-standing partnership”.
About Jabil
JABIL (NYSE stock code: JBL), founded in 1966, is headquartered in Florida, USA. It is a manufacturing solutions provider offering comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain, and product management services. JABIL has consistently held a leading position in the international market, with over 100 factories established in more than 30 countries worldwide and a workforce exceeding 260,000 employees.
About EPS Global
EPS Global is one of the world’s largest independent IC Programming and Secure Provisioning Service providers, working with Tier 1 Automotive electronic suppliers, top 20 OEMs and top 50 contract manufacturers since 1999. Strategically located in all major electronic clusters worldwide, EPS has 22 state-of-the-art programming centers delivering consistent product quality, competitive pricing and reliable on-time delivery. EPS Global has achieved VDA 6.3, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 qualifications and is a corporate member of the IOT Security Foundation. For more information, visit www.epsprogramming.com
Ciara McCarthy
EPS Global
+ +353 18038918
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube