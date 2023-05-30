Connected Health M2M Market to See Competition Rise | Apple, GE Healthcare, Cisco Networks
Connected Health M2M Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Connected Health M2M Market will witness a 29.56% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Connected Health M2M market to witness a CAGR of 29.56% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Connected Health M2M Market Breakdown by Application (Hospitals, Individual Customers, Others) by Type (home monitoring, clinical monitoring, clinical trials, telemedicine, assisted living, clinical remote monitoring) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Connected Health M2M market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.18 Billion at a CAGR of 29.56% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 21.08 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Connected Health M2M Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Connected Health M2M market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apple Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare Ltd. (United States), Cisco Networks (United States), Epocrates Inc. (United States), IBM Corp. (United States), Philips Healthcare (Amsterdam, Noord-Holland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Massive Health Inc. (United States)
Definition:
The Connected Health M2M (Machine-to-Machine) Market refers to the use of wireless and wired technology to connect medical devices, healthcare services, and healthcare providers in order to improve patient care, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. This market includes a wide range of technologies and services, such as remote monitoring devices, telehealth platforms, mobile health applications, and healthcare analytics solutions. The main goal of the Connected Health M2M Market is to leverage the power of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, increase access to healthcare, and enhance the overall quality of care provided to patients.
Market Trends:
Distant Patient Monitoring
Market Drivers:
Increasing Health Care Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
Market Opportunities:
Increasing IT Infrastructure in Developing Economies
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Connected Health M2M Market: home monitoring, clinical monitoring, clinical trials, telemedicine, assisted living, clinical remote monitoring
Key Applications/end-users of Connected Health M2M Market: Hospitals, Individual Customers, Others
List of players profiled in this report: Apple Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare Ltd. (United States), Cisco Networks (United States), Epocrates Inc. (United States), IBM Corp. (United States), Philips Healthcare (Amsterdam, Noord-Holland), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Massive Health Inc. (United States)
