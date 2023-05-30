Software Defined Storage Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: IBM, Oracle, Microsoft
Software Defined Storage Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Software Defined Storage Market will witness a 25.1% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Software Defined Storage market to witness a CAGR of 25.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Software Defined Storage Market Breakdown by Application (Education, Telecom and ITES, Logistics and warehouse, Healthcare, Media and entertainment, BFSI, Others) by Type (Consulting and training, Support and maintenance, Deployment and testing, Training and consulting, SDS service) by Enterprises (Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Large enterprises) by Software (SDS server, Data security and compliance software, SDS controller software, Data management, Storage hypervisor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Software Defined Storage market size is estimated to increase by USD 17.84 Billion at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.72 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Software Defined Storage Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Software Defined Storage market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), HP (United States), Cisco (United States), Dell (United States), NetApp Inc. (United States), Fujitsu Limited (United States), Genetec Inc. (United States), VMWare Inc. (Dell Inc.) (United States)
Definition:
Software-defined storage (SDS) refers to a data storage architecture that separates the management and control functions of storage hardware from the underlying physical infrastructure. It is a software-based approach that virtualizes and abstracts storage resources, allowing organizations to manage and allocate storage resources more efficiently and dynamically.
Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Storage Management Solutions
Market Drivers:
Growing Expansion of Logistics Industry
Market Opportunities:
Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Software Defined Storage Market: Consulting and training, Support and maintenance, Deployment and testing, Training and consulting, SDS service
Key Applications/end-users of Software Defined Storage Market: Education, Telecom and ITES, Logistics and warehouse, Healthcare, Media and entertainment, BFSI, Others
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Software Defined Storage Market?
• What you should look for in a Software Defined Storage
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Software Defined Storage vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Software Defined Storage
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Software Defined Storage for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Software Defined Storage Market
Software Defined Storage Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Software Defined Storage Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Software Defined Storage Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Software Defined Storage Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Software Defined Storage Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Software Defined Storage
Software Defined Storage Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
