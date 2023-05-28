Green economy will increase resilience to future crises

UZBEKISTAN, May 28 - Baku hosted an international conference on “The role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through green economy, connectivity and sustainable development”.

The conference, organized by the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the support of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, was attended by parliamentarians from 27 countries, including the delegation of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and representatives of international organizations.

In accordance with the program, panel sessions were held on “The role of green concepts and technologies in sustainable development and economic recovery” and “Strengthening the sustainability of supply chains through the promotion of international transport and trade for sustainable development”.

Within the framework of the conference, representatives of national parliaments discussed current issues of increasing supply stability by facilitating international transportation and trade, as well as the role of green concepts and technologies in sustainable development and economic recovery.

It was noted that partner countries should promote joint initiatives toward a green economy within the framework of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This will allow countries to remain more stable economically in the face of crises.

Member of Uzbekistan delegation, Senator K.Tursunov focused on the reforms and transformations carried out under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as measures taken to ensure green and inclusive economic growth. The participants were informed about efforts to promote a green economy and the introduction of the principles of green growth, reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy.

Following the conference, proposals were made to solve economic and environmental problems through joint efforts.

Source: UzA