The President of Uzbekistan receives the Executive Chairman of Orascom Investment Holding

On May 29, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Executive Chairman of Egypt’s Orascom Investment Holding Naguib Sawiris.

A top manager of a leading Egyptian investment and industrial corporation has arrived in Uzbekistan to develop agreements at the highest level.

The company's plans for implementing large investment projects in Uzbekistan worth over $1.2 billion within the framework of the joint roadmap were considered.

Promising projects for producing food products, geological exploration and development of metal deposits, creating and managing modern hotel complexes, and constructing solar and wind power plants were discussed.

Source: UzA

