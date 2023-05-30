Vantage Fit and Fitmate partners to inspire and empower a healthier workforce
Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, announced a partnership with Fitmate to inspire and empower a healthier workforce.PLANO, TEXAS, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, announced a partnership with Fitmate to inspire and empower a healthier workforce.
This partnership aims to create a mutually beneficial relationship between Fitmate and Vantage Fit while extending solutions to the clients of both companies. By integrating Fitmate Coach's motivational coaching, Vantage Fit's mission to improve employee wellness is now turbocharged with even more passion and purpose.
Fitmate Coach offers dedicated support from expert health coaches to help people build lasting habits and stick to their weight loss plan.
Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS.
Speaking on the partnership, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said “We at Vantage Circle through Vantage Fit have always been able to provide physical, mental and habit-building solutions at the workplace. Together with Fitmate, we are now more committed to prioritizing workplace wellness and keeping up the motivation level.”
Speaking on the partnership, Chris Burke, COO of Fitmate Coach, "We are thrilled to welcome Vantage Circle as a valued partner in our journey. Their integration with our cutting-edge MaaS (Motivation as a Service) weight loss and management product empowers our customers with a seamless solution to track the impact of physical activity on their weight loss goals. By joining forces, we are confident in our ability to make a significant impact on combating the obesity epidemic and fostering a more fulfilling and healthier lifestyle for every employee. We receive constant inquiries from employers seeking ways to support their employees' well-being, with Fitmate Coach and Vantage Fit combined, we proudly serve as their answer."
About Fitmate: Fitmate Coach is a company that offers dedicated support from expert health coaches to help people build lasting habits and stick to their weight loss plan. We’re focused on solving people's number one problem when trying to adopt healthy habits—staying motivated. Using a conversational app, clients interact daily with their personal coach, who uses evidence-based support techniques to build a plan they can realistically follow and help them stay on track, including: setting weekly goals in specific program focus areas like nutrition, exercise and stress management, monitoring progress through daily check-ins, and sharing practical resources (quick recipes, exercise videos, mindfulness techniques, etc.) to help them overcome setbacks. Our mission is to help people overcome the motivational barriers they face in trying to adopt a healthy lifestyle, using technology to provide a previously too expensive service for the average American at an affordable cost.
For more information, visit https://www.fitmatecoach.com/
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. The user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.
For more information, visit vantagecircle.com
