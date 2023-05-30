Alltius Secures $2.4M in Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Enterprises with Generative AI-powered Assistants
GenAI company Alltius secures $2.4M pre-seed funding from top tier VCs to revolutionize enterprises with accurate, secure, and user-friendly AI assistants.
Alltius’ fast, simple to set up and coachable platform empowers end-users to get answers in seconds. It will revolutionize the customer success toolkit for enterprises in a way never done before.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alltius, a leading generative AI company based in Los Angeles, announced today that it concluded its $2.4 million pre-seed funding round in January 2023. The funds raised will drive the company's mission to bring Large Language Models (LLMs) to enterprises, with a strong emphasis on accuracy, security, and data protection. Alltius aims to cater to customer-facing use cases by developing an innovative GenAI Assistant “KNO” capable of multiple skills and trainable on diverse data sources, enabling enterprises to achieve specific objectives within minutes, without requiring any coding expertise. KNO is generally available since May 1, 2023.
— Siddhartha Ahluwalia, 100X Entreprenuer
The pre-seed funding round attracted significant investments from renowned venture capital firms and angel investors, further validating Alltius' groundbreaking approach. This round was led by 100X Entrepreneur, Blume Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners, and saw participation from Z5 Capital, GEMBA Capital, Veda VC, PeerCheque, Eximius Ventures, TiE SoCal, Wharton Angels, Bharat Founders Fund, and a remarkable group of angel investors, including Ashish Gupta, Amit Gupta, Binny Bansal, Deepak Garg, Gaurav Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Kartik Hosanagar, Serguei Netessine and executives from Google, Twitter, Cohesity, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs among others.
Alltius was founded in March 2022 by Vibhanshu “Vibs” Abhishek, a distinguished professor from Carnegie Mellon University and University of California, renowned for his expertise in AI and digital marketing, and Siddhant Mishra, a former BCG consultant and director of product at Clear, with a deep understanding of enterprise needs. With a steadfast commitment to accuracy, security, and data protection, Alltius seeks to transform enterprises by delivering a cutting-edge AI platform that can be used by enterprises to build Generative AI assistants for their customer-centric requirements. Ashish Gupta, the founder of Helion Advisors and a prolific angel investor says “Vibs is truly an experts’ expert when it comes to Artificial Intelligence. He has a very distinct vision of how AI can be used to augment human intelligence, and has an exemplary team backing him. I am very excited to see what Vibs and Sid are building together.”
The funding secured in this pre-seed round will be instrumental in advancing Alltius' research and development efforts, expanding the engineering team, and enhancing the capabilities of the GenAI Assistant. Additionally, it will fuel the company's market expansion and foster strategic partnerships with leading enterprises.
"We are thrilled to have the backing of such esteemed investors who share our vision for the transformative potential of generative AI," said Vibs Abhishek, Co-founder and CEO of Alltius. "This funding will accelerate our mission to deliver secure, accurate, and user-friendly AI solutions to enterprises of all sizes. With the GenAI Assistant, we aim to empower enterprises to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."
Siddhartha Ahluwalia, 100x Entrepreneur Fund said, "The Alltius team has been working on Generative AI and Language Learning Models (LLMs) for a long time before it became popular. Enterprise customer support teams struggle with delivering standardized and always-updated answers to user queries. Rich knowledge that resides in internal documentation and tickets is often underutilized, or at best updated on help portals with a lot of difficulty. Alltius’ exponentially fast, simple to set up and coachable platform empowers end-users and success agents to get synthesized answers in seconds, deflecting large ticket volumes and dramatically increasing engagement. We are confident that Alltius will revolutionize the customer success toolkit for enterprises in a way never done before.”
Alltius extends its heartfelt gratitude to its investors. As Alltius continues to push the boundaries of generative AI, the company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of data protection and security. Safeguarding customer data and ensuring responsible handling of sensitive information are integral components of Alltius' approach to developing secure and compliant AI solutions.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Vibs Abhishek
Alltius Inc.
contact@alltius.ai
About Alltius:
Alltius is a Los Angeles-based generative AI company dedicated to bringing the power of Language Model (LLM) technology to enterprises for customer-facing use cases. Founded by Vibs Abhishek, a distinguished professor from CMU and UC Irvine, and Sid Mishra, a seasoned former BCG consultant and director of product at Clear, Alltius is at the forefront of AI innovation. The GenAI Assistant “KNO'' developed by Alltius is a game-changer in the industry. Its ability to acquire multiple skills and seamlessly adapt to different data sources sets it apart. With just a few minutes of training, enterprises can leverage the GenAI Assistant to accomplish specific tasks without requiring any technical expertise. This intuitive and user-friendly solution empowers enterprises to harness the full potential of AI effortlessly.
Vibhanshu Abhishek
Alltius Inc.
vibs@alltius.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube