Al Rabiya Auto Accessories Launches the "Shine and Win" Campaign to Celebrate the Power of Clean Car Care

Al Rabiya Auto Accessories Launches the "Shine and Win" Campaign to Celebrate the Power of Clean Car CareSHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Rabiya Auto Accessories, a leading car care products retailer based in Sharjah, is thrilled to announce the launch of their exciting promotional campaign, "Shine and Win." This campaign presents a unique opportunity for car enthusiasts across the UAE and Oman to showcase the transformative power of clean car care and have a chance to win amazing prizes.
The "Shine and Win" campaign, running throughout the month of June 2023, invites participants to capture the stunning transformation of their clean cars and share their "before and after photos". To participate, all contestants need to do is snap a clear "before and after" photo and then share it with Al Rabiya Auto Accessories on Facebook or via email with the subject line "Shine and Win Entry." Along with their photo submission, participants are encouraged to briefly describe their experience and highlight the car care products they utilized to achieve that sparkling clean look.
This exciting campaign aims to engage car care enthusiasts and showcases the remarkable impact of quality car care products. Participants have a chance to win fantastic prizes and have their submissions featured on Al Rabiya Auto Accessories' social media platforms, highlighting their car care success story to a wide audience.
Walid Mari, the CEO of Al Rabiya Auto Accessories, expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, "The 'Shine and Win' campaign is a testament to our commitment to promoting the importance of car care and our dedication to providing customers with exceptional service and top quality products. We are excited to see the incredible transformations and hear the stories behind them. It's our way of celebrating our customers and their passion for maintaining their vehicles."
With a wide range of high-quality car care products and accessories, Al Rabiya Auto Accessories has established itself as a trusted destination for car enthusiasts and professionals alike. The "Shine and Win" campaign further solidifies their dedication to supporting customers in their pursuit of maintaining clean and impeccable vehicles.
For more information about the "Shine and Win" campaign and to explore Al Rabiya Auto Accessories' product offerings, please visit their website at https://al-rabiya.com/.
About the company:
About Al Rabiya Auto Accessories: Al Rabiya Auto Accessories is a renowned car care products retailer based in Sharjah, UAE. With a commitment to delivering superior car care solutions, the company offers a wide range of products to meet the diverse needs of car enthusiasts and professionals. From exterior detailing to interior care, Al Rabiya Auto Accessories is dedicated to providing exceptional products that help customers achieve outstanding results.
Press Contact:
Name: Greeshma Sreekumar
Title: Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories Media Team
Email: info@al-rabiya.com
Phone: +971 6 534 8008
greeshma
AL RABIYA AUTO ACCESSORIES TR
+971 50 669 9525
