Global Market of Automatic Identification System (AIS): Latest Size, Share and Industry Growth Forecast Report 2022-2031

Market Data Library

Global automatic identification system (AIS) market will reach $455.0 million by 2031, growing by 5.2% annually over 2021-2031,

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighted with 80 tables and 76 figures, this 152-page report “Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market 2021-2031 by Class (Class A, Class B, Base Stations), Component (Transmitters, Receivers, CPU, Displays, Others), Platform (Vessel-based, Onshore-based), Application (Vessel Tracking, Maritime Security, Fleet Management, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automatic identification system (AIS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

Ready To Take Your Business To The Next Level? Start With Our Free Sample Report Download: https://marketdatalibrary.com/download-sample/4319

Global automatic identification system (AIS) market will reach $455.0 million by 2031, growing by 5.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing international seaborne trade activities, the escalating demand for monitoring and tracking vessels at sea, the rapid expansion of the naval sector, the development and incorporation of satellite AIS, Big Data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automatic identification system (AIS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Class, Component, Platform, Application, and Region.

Don’t Settle For Generic Reports – Personalize Your Data With Our Customization Options: https://marketdatalibrary.com/free-customization/4319

Based on Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Class A AIS

Class B AIS

AIS Base Stations

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Transmitters

Receivers

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Displays

Other Components

By Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Vessel-based Platforms

Onshore-based Platforms

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Vessel Tracking

Maritime Security

Fleet Management

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Norway, Italy, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Spain, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Class, Platform and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Get The Inside Scoop On Your Industry By Talking To Our Expert Today: https://marketdatalibrary.com/talk-to-consultant/4319

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

CNS Systems AB

ComNav Marine Ltd.

Exactearth Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Garmin International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Japan Radio Company Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3 Technologies Inc.

Orbcomm Inc.

Saab AB

True Heading AB

Wartsila OYJ Abp

Read the Complete Report and TOC with Latest Developments: https://marketdatalibrary.com/report-store/global-automotive-smart-tire-market-4400

View Other Regional Reports Related to Automatic Identification System (AIS) Industry:

North America Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market Research Report 2022-2032

Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market Research Report 2022-2032

Asia Pacific Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market Research Report 2022-2032

About Market Data Library:

Market Data Library is committed to providing clients with high-quality market research that is tailored to their specific needs. The Market Data Library provides corporate intelligence studies that ensure reliable and accurate research data across a diverse range of industries, including Health Care, Chemicals, Packaging, ICT, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Agriculture, and Finance. Our team is comprised of various departments, including sales, operations, finance, research, and analytics, as well as the scientist and data scientist teams. Our business offerings portray the most up-to-date, rational information a company needs to compete effectively. To guarantee that our clients have access to information and insights whenever they need them, we provide 24/7 research support.