Global Market of Automatic Identification System (AIS): Latest Size, Share and Industry Growth Forecast Report 2022-2031
Global automatic identification system (AIS) market will reach $455.0 million by 2031, growing by 5.2% annually over 2021-2031,
NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighted with 80 tables and 76 figures, this 152-page report “Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Market 2021-2031 by Class (Class A, Class B, Base Stations), Component (Transmitters, Receivers, CPU, Displays, Others), Platform (Vessel-based, Onshore-based), Application (Vessel Tracking, Maritime Security, Fleet Management, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automatic identification system (AIS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
Global automatic identification system (AIS) market will reach $455.0 million by 2031, growing by 5.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing international seaborne trade activities, the escalating demand for monitoring and tracking vessels at sea, the rapid expansion of the naval sector, the development and incorporation of satellite AIS, Big Data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automatic identification system (AIS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Class, Component, Platform, Application, and Region.
Based on Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Class A AIS
Class B AIS
AIS Base Stations
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Transmitters
Receivers
Central Processing Units (CPUs)
Displays
Other Components
By Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Vessel-based Platforms
Onshore-based Platforms
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Vessel Tracking
Maritime Security
Fleet Management
Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Norway, Italy, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Spain, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Class, Platform and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
CNS Systems AB
ComNav Marine Ltd.
Exactearth Ltd.
Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
Garmin International Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Japan Radio Company Ltd.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
L3 Technologies Inc.
Orbcomm Inc.
Saab AB
True Heading AB
Wartsila OYJ Abp
