Cloud Gaming Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 27,354.33 Million, with Growing CAGR of 51.22% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cloud gaming market, valued at USD 1,000.35 million in 2022, will reach USD 27,354.33 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 51.22% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cloud gaming market, valued at USD 1,000.35 million in 2022, will reach USD 27,354.33 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 51.22% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Cloud gaming , also called gaming on demand, is a type of web gaming that permits users to stream games directly to their personal computers (PCs), servers, and mobile devices. This is done by opening a remote connection to a third-party company that stores the game's software on its server. Users can play games online through the features of the existing software, which they can access without having to download or buy it. On smart devices, cloud gaming also provides an integrated gaming environment that enables users to watch live video streams of other players' gameplay.

The market for cloud gaming may expand faster than expected due to the rise in gaming devices and players. Additionally, new users worldwide are being drawn in by technological developments in graphic design and the production of realistic footage. Instead, customers who sign up for a cloud gaming service may only need to pay a small monthly fee, which typically includes access to a library with some game titles already loaded. By forgoing downloading, waiting for a game to install, and managing storage space for new games, users of cloud gaming services can further cut their bandwidth and storage costs.

Report Metric:

Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030

Base Year: 2022

Historic Years: 2021 (Customizable to 2015 - 2020)

Quantitative Units: Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Sony unveiled its new virtual reality (VR) telephone receiver for the wildly popular PlayStation 5. The phone receiver has an eye-tracking feature with vibratory feedback and a 110-degree field of view with a 4K HDR resolution of 2000x2040 for each eye using an OLED screen at a frame rate of 90/120 cps. The telephone receiver also has controllers that provide tactile feedback for realistic gameplay.

In 2021, The GeForce RTX 3080, an improved gaming platform for GeForce NOW, was released by NVIDIA Corporation. With the GeForce RTX 3080 subscription, gamers can experience the highest resolutions, lowest latency, and fastest frame rates.

In 2021, Expanding its range of services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. unveiled a subscription plan aimed at families. Customers can upgrade their Luna+ subscription to include these new features for USD 2.99 monthly and get 36 kid-friendly games, including Spongebob Squarepants, Wandersong, Overcooked, and Overcooked.

In 2020, A number of cloud-based doodles of Google, Inc.'s popular previous games were released. The rising demand for leisure time during the quarantine period is also anticipated to boost market growth. Vendors are making efforts to promote social isolation while encouraging cloud gaming.

In 2020, Video games are now available to users for free through Google Inc.'s removal of the subscription fee for the Stadia cloud recreation service.

The Cloud Gaming Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

IBM (U.S.)

Paperspace, (U.S.)

Electronic Arts Inc. (U.S.)

LP Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Blacknut (France)

Crunchbase Inc. (U.S.)

Apple Inc.(U.S.)

Ubitus K.K. (Taiwan)

Tencent Cloud.(China)

Broadmedia Corporation (Japan)

Unity Technologies (U.S.)

AT&T (U.S.)

Opportunities:

Increase in competitive and immersive mobile gaming

Smartphones are about to gain significant market traction in the upcoming years due to the explosive growth of mobile gaming over the past five years. The affordability of this technology is one of its benefits. It would be costly to upgrade the PCs and consoles to maintain the games' performance. It requires additional funding for console upgrades and PC customization, but cloud gaming requires a portable computer, a 5G device, or a smart TV. Hence, the category of gamers became more viable by making it possible for them to play a lot of casual games for a small fraction of the cost, which will propel the market growth in the future.

Low-latency features drive market expansion

Participants in the market are working to reduce technological barriers and associated high costs to accommodate the many different types of gamers accessible on a global scale. Gaming services must have low latency to produce an authentic and unique gaming experience. Even more, assistance is provided by 5G technology's low latency features. Cloud-based gaming is being updated to provide a better gaming experience with launch of 5G. For instance, a Wipro whitepaper claims that in October 2020, many gamers plan to upgrade to 5G technology and spend more money in order to enjoy better gaming. It is anticipated that 5G technology will promote even more industrial development because of its low latency features, further expanding the market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Cloud Gaming Industry Research

Offering

Infrastructure

Compute

Memory

Storage

Gaming Platform Services

Content Service

PC Service

Device Type

Tablets

Gaming Consoles

Personal Computers and Laptops

Smart Televisions

Head-Mounted Displays

Solution Type

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Gamer Type

Casual Gamers

Avid gamers

Hard-Core Gamers/ Professional

Lifestyle Gamer

Deployment

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Gaming System

G-Cluster

PlayStation

Stream My Game

Steam in Home Streaming

Remote Play

Key Growth Drivers:

Availability of video game streaming services

The ability to stream games directly from powerful servers without transferring or updating any games. As long as an internet connection is accessible, games can be played anywhere and on any device. Over the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that a significant rise in the number of e-gamers around the world and the rising popularity of e-sports will generate a wide range of opportunities for the growth of the cloud gaming market.

The rising number of gaming communities creates growth

Cloud gaming is people's growing attention and interest in the rising trend of entertainment communities. While playing on cloud gaming platforms, the developers allow the players to create a new gaming community or join an existing one on the developer-provided cloud gaming platform. The gaming community will allow players to communicate with other players worldwide according to their chosen language and preferences, attracting more people and driving the market growth.

Cloud Gaming Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the cloud gaming market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period. The major factors attributable to the region’s dominance are the increasing number of game enthusiasts and the provision of high-speed internet connectivity.

Asia-Pacific will undergo the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to emergence of cloud gaming platforms that allow users to stream their favorite video games rather than download them on smartphones or any gaming consoles. Additionally, the business has begun implementing these solutions in several test markets, including China, where it allows a small number of users to sign up for the service. The business's strategic move is to outperform its rivals in the upcoming big gaming market.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cloud Gaming Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Offering Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Device Type Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Solution Type Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Deployment Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Gaming System Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Region Global Cloud Gaming Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

