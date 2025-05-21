GOGL - Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter, 2025
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Golden Ocean Group Limited for the first quarter, 2025:
Dividend amount: $0.05 per share
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: June 3, 2025
Ex-date: June 4, 2025
Record date: June 5, 2025
Payment date: On or about June 17, 2025. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable on shares registered with Euronext VPS is expected to be distributed to Euronext VPS shareholders on or about June 19, 2025.
Date of approval: May 21, 2025.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
