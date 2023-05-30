Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Size Expected To Reach $150 Billion By 2027

Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers carbonated soft drinks market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s carbonated soft drinks market forecast, the carbonated soft drinks market size is predicted to reach a value of $150.63 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.3% through the forecast period.

A rise in recreational activities is expected to propel the growth of the carbonated soft drinks industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest carbonated soft drinks market share. Major players in the market include PepsiCo Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Company, National Beverage Corporation, Jones Soda Co., Refresco Group B.V., Suntory Beverage & Food Limited.

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Segments
1) By Product: Softdrinks, Carbonated Water, Sports and Energy drinks, Other Products
2) By Flavor: Cola, Citrus, Other Flavors
3) By Packaging: Bottles, Cans
4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets And Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores And Gas Stations, Food Service Outlets, Online Stores And D2C, Other Distribution Channels

These types of soft drinks refer to drinks that contain small bubbles of carbon dioxide. It is a type of non-alcoholic beverage that is prepared with carbonated water and flavoring and is sweetened with sugar or a non-nutritive sweetener.

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-global-market-report

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/canned-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

