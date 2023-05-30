Global Sugar Confectionery Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Sugar Confectionery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sugar Confectionery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers sugar confectionery market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sugar confectionery market forecast, the sugar confectionery market size is predicted to reach a value of $58.52 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.4% through the forecast period.
The increasing consumer demand for sweets and chocolates is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major sugar confectionery manufactures include Chupa Chups SA, Nestle S.A, Ferrero SpA, The Hershey Company, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Cadbury, Perfetti Van Melle, Kraft Foods Inc., The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, Mars Incorporated, HARIBO Dunhills (Pontefract) Plc., Barry Callebaut, Ingredion Incorporated.
Sugar Confectionery Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Hard-Boiled Sweets, Caramel And Toffees, Gums And Jellies, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Marshmallows, Nougat, Lollipops, Liquorice
2) By Packaging: Sachet, Box, Other Packaging
3) By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, Retail Stores, Traders, Importers, Exporters
These types of confectioneries refer to sweet-tasting food products that are high in sugar content. These types of confectioneries are the traditional core application of sugar. These types of confectioneries are the traditional primary use of sugar. It satisfies customer desires for sensory delight, personal and experience rewards, treats, comfort and sharing, bonding, socializing, and, fun breaks.
The Table Of Content For The Sugar Confectionery Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Sugar Confectionery Market Trends
4. Sugar Confectionery Market Leaders
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
