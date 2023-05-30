Legacy Barber Co Offers Modern Styling in Toronto's Upper Beaches Neighbourhood

Leaned back, eyes closed finishing touches. After receiving a hot towel and a shave you will feel like a new man.

Legacy Barber Co is excited to announce their new services and improved client experience.

Every man can leave a legacy” — Jaz Bailey

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a team of skilled barbers, Legacy Barber Co offers a variety of haircutting and styling services, including fades and beard trims. In addition to these classic offerings, the shop also boasts unique services such as scalp detox, face detox, and hair and beard enhancements. The scalp detox is specially designed to unclog pores and promote hair growth while the face detox helps to remove impurities in the skin. Hair and beard enhancements include colouring, which

can be used to add definition and texture to a man's hair or beard.

One of Legacy Barber Co's signature offerings is The Miracle Bald Shave, with hot towels and steam machine. This luxurious service is perfect for men seeking a relaxing grooming experience. The steam helps to open pores, which can lead to a closer shave, while the hot towel increases blood flow and provides soothing comfort.

Legacy Barber Co is dedicated to providing a premium grooming experience for every client. Men can expect high-quality service, attention to detail, and an exceptional haircut or shave every time they visit the shop. The team is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques in men's grooming, ensuring that every client leaves feeling satisfied and confident.

To celebrate the launch of Legacy’s new services, the shop is offering a special discount on these select services offered by their master barbers. Legacy Barber Co is located in the upper beaches neighbourhood of Toronto at 1918 Gerrard st East,. The shop is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, please visit Legacy Barber Co's website at www.legacybarber.co or call (416) 686-2555.

