Highlights from EHAS INC.'s “Stories To Create Golf Tournament”, at Tiburon Golf Club

EHAS INC. Annual Charity Golf Tournament

EHAS INC. Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Wows! Everyone While at Ritz Carlton Tiburon Golf Club

Cornel Bunting EHAS INC. Founder Posses for a Picture with Media & Press RICKRHODES inc.

Cornell Bunting, EHAS INC. Non-Profit Organization Founder Takes in the Moment.

Golfer in Golf Cart Smiles as He Awaits Turn for Million Dollar Shot at EHAS INC's Charity Golf Event.

EHAS INC's Chance at a Million Dollar Shot! Brings Ear to Ear Smiles.

Cornel Bunting and Jennifer Landis Pose for Photo

EHAS INC's, Celebrity Guest List, Brought in Billions Star Jennifer Landis

Mrs Universe Jamaica 2022 & 2021, Awards EHAS INC's Charity Golf Participants.

Mrs Universe Jamaica 2022 & 2021 Share a Laugh During Awards.

EHAS (Every One Has a Story) Inspiring “Stories to Create" Golf Tournament”, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida

#InitTogether”
— Cornell Bunting
NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RICKRHODES INC., Media & Press Division, Highlights EHAS INC.'s Inspiring “Stories To Create Golf Tournament”, at Tiburon Golf Club

"Stories to Create Golf Event”, organized by EHAS INC’s Cornell Bunting. The event took place at the prestigious Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on May 20, 2023. Under the visionary leadership of Bunting, Founder of EHAS INC., this memorable golf event served as a testament to the organization's commitment to uplifting lives and supporting dreams. Beyond being an accomplished author, radio host, and successful entrepreneur, Cornell demonstrated his dedication by spearheading this exceptional fundraising endeavor.

Cornell Bunting's captivating books, which chronicle his life experiences, have touched the hearts of adults and children worldwide. Through compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences, he has fostered a deep appreciation for the power of storytelling.

During the "Stories To Create Golf Tournament”, participants were able to witness firsthand the profound impact EHAS INC. has on the lives of those in need. Generous donations poured in, enabling the organization to continue its invaluable work in transforming dreams into reality for countless individuals.

As we reflect on this momentous occasion, RICKRHODES INC., encourages everyone to rally behind EHAS INC.'s mission. Supporting EHAS gives everyone a remarkable opportunity to contribute to a cause that touches the lives of youth and empowers many dreams. Together, we can make a difference.

To get involved, visit the EHAS INC. website at www.ehasinc.org and discover the various ways you can support their efforts. Whether through donations, volunteering, or participating in upcoming events, your contribution will help shape a brighter future.

For media inquiries, please contact:
RICK RHODES
Media Relations
RICKRHODES INC._42512|482741
Phone: 800-710-9635/239-722-9982
Email: rr@rickrhodesinc.com

Cornel Bunting
EHAS INC.
+1 239-297-5437
cornellbunting@gmail.com
Must Watch! How to Conduct a Charity Golf Event! EHAS Inc "Stories We Create" Charity Golf Event.

You just read:

