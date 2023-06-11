Highlights from EHAS INC.'s “Stories To Create Golf Tournament”, at Tiburon Golf Club

EHAS INC. Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Wows! Everyone While at Ritz Carlton Tiburon Golf Club Cornell Bunting, EHAS INC. Non-Profit Organization Founder Takes in the Moment. EHAS INC's Chance at a Million Dollar Shot! Brings Ear to Ear Smiles. EHAS INC's, Celebrity Guest List, Brought in Billions Star Jennifer Landis Mrs Universe Jamaica 2022 & 2021 Share a Laugh During Awards.

EHAS (Every One Has a Story) Inspiring “Stories to Create" Golf Tournament”, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida

#InitTogether” — Cornell Bunting

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- RICKRHODES INC. , Media & Press Division, Highlights EHAS INC.'s Inspiring “Stories To Create Golf Tournament” , at Tiburon Golf Club"Stories to Create Golf Event”, organized by EHAS INC’s Cornell Bunting. The event took place at the prestigious Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on May 20, 2023. Under the visionary leadership of Bunting, Founder of EHAS INC., this memorable golf event served as a testament to the organization's commitment to uplifting lives and supporting dreams. Beyond being an accomplished author, radio host, and successful entrepreneur, Cornell demonstrated his dedication by spearheading this exceptional fundraising endeavor.Cornell Bunting's captivating books, which chronicle his life experiences, have touched the hearts of adults and children worldwide. Through compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences, he has fostered a deep appreciation for the power of storytelling.During the "Stories To Create Golf Tournament”, participants were able to witness firsthand the profound impact EHAS INC. has on the lives of those in need. Generous donations poured in, enabling the organization to continue its invaluable work in transforming dreams into reality for countless individuals.As we reflect on this momentous occasion, RICKRHODES INC., encourages everyone to rally behind EHAS INC.'s mission. Supporting EHAS gives everyone a remarkable opportunity to contribute to a cause that touches the lives of youth and empowers many dreams. Together, we can make a difference.To get involved, visit the EHAS INC. website at www.ehasinc.org and discover the various ways you can support their efforts. Whether through donations, volunteering, or participating in upcoming events, your contribution will help shape a brighter future.For media inquiries, please contact:RICK RHODESMedia RelationsRICKRHODES INC._42512|482741Phone: 800-710-9635/239-722-9982Email: rr@rickrhodesinc.com

Must Watch! How to Conduct a Charity Golf Event! EHAS Inc "Stories We Create" Charity Golf Event.