Arrest Made in Burglary One: 1400 block of Ogden Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a burglary one offense that occurred in 400 block of Ogden Street, Northwest.

Burglary 1: On Sunday, May 28, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence through an unlocked first floor window. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 23084313

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Fourth District officers arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male. He was charged with the above offense.