Province will purchase hotel for housing in Courtenay

CANADA, May 29 - The Province, through BC Housing, is in the process of purchasing the Super 8 hotel in Courtenay to ensure residents of the Travelodge are not left without housing when that lease expires in late June 2023.

“We want to make sure that these vulnerable people are not left homeless, which is why we made substantial efforts to purchase this hotel and create a valuable housing resource for the community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These new homes will further add to the significant efforts underway in Courtenay and across the province to tackle the housing crisis and build the homes people need.”

BC Housing is in the process of submitting a temporary-use permit application to the City of Courtenay so the Super 8 hotel can be used to provide housing for people staying at the Travelodge Courtenay.

BC Housing has leased the Travelodge since spring 2020 to provide people facing homelessness a safe place to stay and self-isolate during the pandemic. The lease will expire June 30, 2023. BC Housing explored purchasing the Travelodge, but was unable to come to acceptable terms with the owner.

The Super 8 hotel at 1885 Cliffe Ave. has 67 units, each with its own washroom. The Comox Valley Transition Society (CVTS), which has been operating the Travelodge, will operate the Super 8 to ensure a seamless transition for residents.

As with the Travelodge, the society will have staff on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide residents with support services, including daily meals, life-skills training and health and wellness services.

Residents are scheduled to start moving into the Super 8 in June. The Province, through BC Housing, will fund the purchase and operating costs of the building.

“This is a substantial investment in our community and will provide housing for those who need it most,” said Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox. “I look forward to seeing tenants get settled in over the coming weeks so they can continue to have a safe, comfortable place they can call their own.”

People can learn more about plans for the Super 8 at an information session hosted by BC Housing on Thursday, June 8, from 6-8 p.m., at the Lodge Room, Native Sons Hall, 360 Cliffe Ave.

Once guests have moved in, BC Housing will begin exploring permanent housing options for the site and will engage with the community to discuss its long-term use.

BC Housing also continues to work with the city and CVTS to identify options for a permanent location for the CONNECT shelter. BC Housing will update the community if a new site is confirmed.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 76,000 new homes for people in B.C., including 743 homes in the Comox Valley.

