Disability Victory Launches As First Organization to Boost Political Power of Disabled Progressives
Disability Victory launches to build the political power of disabled progressives through training, networking, and leadership development.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Disability Victory launches as the first 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to building the political power of disabled progressives through training, networking, and leadership development. Co-founded by Neal Carter, a disabled political strategist and owner of Nu View Consulting, and Sarah Blahovec, a disabled civic engagement expert, Disability Victory will build a talent pipeline of disabled leaders while addressing the systemic and intersectional challenges disabled people face in politics.
Disabled people are underrepresented at all levels of government. Over 60 million Americans have a physical, mental, or health-related disability, yet disabled leaders hold just 10 percent of elected positions. Disability Victory will elect to effect policy change and improve conditions for disabled people, their communities, and all Americans.
“We can longer afford to overlook and underestimate disabled people,” said Neal Carter. “From US Senator Tammy Duckworth, who defended the Americans with Disabilities Act, to Colorado State Representative David Ortiz, a champion of disability rights legislation, America wins when we look out for disabled people.”
Disability Victory Academy, the organization’s core program, will equip disabled leaders with an accessible curriculum developed and led by disabled staff, organizers, consultants, and elected officials. In addition, attendees will learn key campaign and organizing concepts and how to successfully navigate the challenges they will experience in the political arena. Disability Victory will also partner with other training and mobilization organizations to improve disabled leaders’ access to opportunities.
“Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley always says the people closest to the pain should be the closest to the power,” said Sarah Blahovec. “Neal and I saw first-hand that disabled people want to impact their communities but haven’t had an adequate support system until now. We need more representation at every level of office, and Disability Victory is ready to empower and multiply our power.”
Disability Victory is building the political power of disabled progressives through training, networking, and leadership development. We envision a country where disabled people have the information, support, and skills they need to successfully lead as candidates, elected officials, and campaign staff.
