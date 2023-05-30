BodyGuardz Revolutionizes Smartphone Screen Protection With CrystalCore™ Technology
LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BodyGuardz, the leader in mobile device protection, has unveiled Apex™—the industry’s only screen protector solution engineered with CrystalCore technology. Apex glass undergoes a rigorous mixing and baking process that reinforces the density of its crystalline structure, offering unrivaled protection for the latest smartphone models.
“Simply put, Apex is the most advanced screen protector ever created. Its strength is unmatched in the screen protection market while remaining ultra-thin, and giving users an incredible experience that feels like their own phone’s screen,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “Because Apex is engineered for durability, it will be the last screen protector anyone will ever need.”
Apex is made from a highly durable crystalline material designed to withstand the rigors of daily use. Its CrystalCore technology was developed by an award-winning product team to provide extreme protection against scratches, cracks, and other forms of damage to mobile phone screens. Apex's anti-reflective technology also enhances the colors and clarity of a phone screen in any light. The installation process is simple with an express align tool and anti-dust adhesive that creates a flawless install in seconds.
Apex key features include:
● CrystalCore technology: Engineered to endure
● Ultra-thin, edge-to-edge protection (15% thinner than traditional tempered glass protectors)
● Installs in seconds with a precision alignment tool and anti-dust adhesive
● Superior optical clarity and smudge resistance
● Anti-reflective technology makes colors vibrant
● PureGuard™: Treated with an antimicrobial agent to protect the coated glass
In addition, the Apex screen protector features a thin, full coverage design that does not interfere with the functionality or touch sensitivity of the phone's screen.
"We have long been considered industry pioneers and are honored to introduce this new technology to the market," added Feller. “Apex is the most advanced, effective screen protection solution available today and will provide users with the peace of mind they deserve."
Apex for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 devices is available to purchase today for $79.95 at BodyGuardz.
About BodyGuardz
BodyGuardz is part of BGZ brands and a leading innovator in mobile device protection technology. BodyGuardz is renowned for its high-quality screen protectors, cases, and other mobile accessories that offer exceptional protection to a wide range of devices. The brand is committed to providing its customers with products that protect their devices from scratches, drops, and other hazards, while also enhancing the user experience. With a focus on innovation and quality, BodyGuardz has become a trusted name in the mobile device protection industry. Its products are used and loved by millions of customers worldwide.
About BGZ brands
BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz, Lander and MOXYO. For more information, visit BGZ brands.
